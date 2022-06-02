Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

EverlyticKantarPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comScan DisplayHoward AudioEast Coast RadioJoe Public UnitedBrandMappRogerwilcoMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Copywriter Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director / Mid-Level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Mid-Weight Digital/SEO Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Head Of Animation Cape Town
  • Senior Brand Strategist Johannesburg
  • Regional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • DTP Operator/Graphic Designer Stellenbosch
  • SEO and Content Assistant Cape Town
  • Art Director/Graphic Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Sethna appointed Ogilvy Africa's chief creative officer

    2 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy Africa has appointed internationally experienced communications professional Delna Sethna as chief creative officer, to head up its creative offering for group's sub-Saharan Africa network from its Nairobi office starting 1 August.
    Delna Sethna
    Delna Sethna
    Sethna has more than 20 years’ experience in the creative and marketing space. She comes to Ogilvy from Red Fuse Communications, also part of the WPP group.

    “We are really excited to welcome Delna as our new chief creative officer for Africa,” says Ogilvy EMEA CCO Stephan Vogel. “She has led dozens of innovative, exciting campaigns, and been recognised with a slew of industry-leading awards. We look forward to working with Delna, learning from her across clients and across our business.”

    The role of chief creative officer is a newly created position at Ogilvy Africa, as the agency gears towards further strengthening its position in the region.

    “Delna’s cross functional experiences as a creative leader make her a rare breed of ambidextrous creatives who’s created successes playing at the intersections of marketing disciplines. She’s a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue building world-class solutions, which are made in Africa. Delighted to welcome her as my creative partner in this journey,” says Vikas Mehta Ogilvy Africa CEO.

    Sethna served as executive creative director at WPP/Redfuse, where – among her other successes – she helped successfully relaunch the Palmolive brand to the Indian market.

    After working as a filmmaker in the early part of her career, Sethna entered the marketing sphere, where she rose rapidly through the ranks at several leading agencies, including Lowe, JWT & Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi.

    Among the creative accolades she has received have been at Cannes, D&AD, the #FemvertisingAwards, Spikes, Kyoorius and the Effies. She has also served on many industry awards juries and has been listed among the Women Who’ve Changed the Face of Media. She was named among India’s 50 Most Influential Women two years in a row.

    “I am thrilled to be embarking on this new challenge at Ogilvy Africa,” says Sethna. “I am passionate about finding creative solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Being able to do that in a region as dynamic as Africa is a dream come true.”

    NextOptions
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Read more: Ogilvy Africa, JWT, WPP Group

    Related

    Three from Africa on Next Creative Leaders 2020 jury (One Club/3% Movement)
    Three from Africa on Next Creative Leaders 2020 jury (One Club/3% Movement)30 Jun 2020
    New strategic appointments at Ogilvy SA
    Ogilvy South AfricaNew strategic appointments at Ogilvy SA31 Oct 2019
    The Next Brand Ambassador judges Nandi Madida, Odette Van Der Haar and Sylvester Chauke. Image supplied.
    New reality show to inspire budding entrepreneurs16 Aug 2019
    Jacquin Botha, creative director, art director, designer and well-known fashion/commercial photographer.
    Q&A w/ Jacquin Botha: Stay curious. Stay hungry. Stay winning!19 Feb 2019
    Lagos, Nigeria. © leonardo viti via
    Ogilvy Nigeria open for business17 Oct 2018
    The Absa brand shambles
    The Absa brand shambles1 Aug 2018
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz