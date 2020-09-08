Measuring marketing and advertising spend trends in South Africa during the pandemic

A survey by Brand Intelligence® firm Ornico in association with Africa's premier B2B news site Bizcommunity sets out to measure the impact on marketing and advertising budgets and spend. Heads of marketing and advertising teams across brands and agencies are invited to participate in this survey, where they will be among the first to receive the insights and participate in the launch webinar. This also includes people who are in the media, marketing and communications industries.