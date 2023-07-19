Industries

Africa


Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers

19 Jul 2023
By: Amanda Chikara
Public relations (PR) is important for business and to create a strong brand, but as an industry becomes more specialised, it could necessary to have a tailored PR strategy. This is where industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers.
Source: © 123rf Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers for industries such as tech, ICT, and pharmaceuticals
These special agencies have knowledge and connections of specific industries as well as an understanding of the issues that these clients face.

Image supplied. Health workers conduct Hepatitis test during the celebration of World Hepatitis Day at Remera health centre
#WPRD2023: Rwanda harnesses PR in the fight against NCD

2 days ago

Specific industry knowledge

An industry-specific PR agency offers unique insights, expertise, and connections that can make a difference in achieving desired outcomes.

A basic one-size-fits-all approach to PR doesn't work well in effectively communicating and understanding some industries such as industries in tech, pharmaceuticals, and CSI.

These industries have their own complexities, obstacles, and distinct features. Industry-specific PR agencies have a lot of knowledge and expertise in that particular field. This helps them handle the challenges and intricacies of their specific sectors very well.

These agencies have a deep understanding of the industry's trends, words, and important people. This helps them create messages that connect with the right people and make the brand seem more reliable.

#WPRD2023: A PR practitioner's perspective on the industry
#WPRD2023: A PR practitioner's perspective on the industry

By 1 day ago

Knowing the right people

Good communication means sending messages to the right people.

Although PR specialists may know people in the media, having broad connections without focusing on specific industries can result in missed chances, weakened messages, and limited advantages for clients.

Having good relationships with the media is important for PR campaigns to be successful.

PR agencies that specialise in a particular industry have built connections with journalists, editors, and important people who shape public opinion in that industry.

By having access to specialised media outlets and influential people in the industry, they can get their clients' messages out there and reach a wider audience.

These agencies can create interesting stories and messages that match what journalists are looking for, making sure they get more attention from the media.

This focused approach makes sure that PR efforts get real results by reaching the right people in the best ways.

By adjusting their plans to fit the trends in the industry, they cause growth, improve their reputation, and increase how well-known their brand is in ways that go beyond what traditional PR agencies can do.

Importance of industry-specific PR agecnies

The time when companies used generic PR strategies is disappearing as organisations realise the importance of working with PR agencies that specialise in their particular industry.

Using industry-specific PR agencies can help organisations become leaders in their fields. It can make their message more powerful and help them achieve even greater success

About Amanda Chikara

Amanda Chikara from Ginja Ninja, is a seasoned PR specialist with a track record traversing over a decade within the communications and open relations domain.
Public relations, PR



