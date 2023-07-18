WPRD2023: A PR practitioner's perspective on the industry

#WorldPRDay2023 took place on Zintle Gqoloza's birthday, 16 July. A public relations (PR) practitioner she shares her journey here with us.

In 2016, I completed my PR qualification at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2016. Currently I work as an internal communications and campaigns specialist for an audit and tax firm.

The misconception surrounding the PR industry

This role has allowed me to delve into various industries, engaging with different stakeholders and teams, which has been both exciting and fulfilling but what has struck me is the misconception surrounding the PR industry.

Many people fail to grasp the true nature and importance of our work. PR is not just about parties and promotions; it's a strategic communication discipline that plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions, managing reputation, and building relationships.

It requires a deep understanding of both the organisation and its stakeholders, along with strong communication and problem-solving skills.

Determined to make a difference

An example of the impact that PR can have is also one of my most memorable moments in PR and holds a special place in my heart.

It is a sustainability campaign that was about eliminating single-use plastics. The campaign aimed to raise awareness among staff members about the environmental impact of such materials.

Determined to make a difference, I began with thorough research and planning. I collaborated with colleagues from different departments to understand their perspectives and gather insights.

This inclusive approach not only ensured a comprehensive understanding of the issue but also fostered a sense of ownership among the staff.

Together, we developed a multifaceted strategy to address the problem and inspire sustainable change.

The next step involved creating, engaging, and informative content to capture the attention of our target audience.

We designed visually appealing posters and digital graphics to be displayed throughout the office premises.

We also utilised the power of storytelling by sharing success stories of other organisations that had successfully eliminated single-use plastics.

The power of PR

This approach not only educated the staff but also motivated them by showcasing real-world examples of positive change.

It's incredibly satisfying to see an idea evolve into a well-executed campaign that resonates with the target audience and achieves its objectives.

The creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking involved in this process are what make this profession truly rewarding.

Reflecting on this journey, I am filled with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

Seeing the positive impact of the sustainability campaign reaffirmed my belief in the power of PR to drive meaningful change.

It also reinforced my commitment to inspire and encourage others who may be considering a career in this field.

Fulfilling and challenging

However, it is important to acknowledge that the field of PR is often poorly compensated. This is a reality that many practitioners face, and it can be disheartening at times.

Nevertheless, I believe that passion and dedication should drive us to excel in our roles and strive for recognition and fair compensation for our contributions.

Despite its challenges, this field offers endless opportunities for personal and professional growth. It requires adaptability, resilience, and a genuine passion for communication and relationship-building.

I encourage aspiring PR professionals to pursue internships, networking opportunities, and continuous learning to enhance their skills and gain valuable experience.

My life as a PR practitioner has been both fulfilling and challenging. While there are misconceptions surrounding the field and compensation can be a concern, the ability to lead and create impactful campaigns brings me immense joy.

I remain committed to this profession and hope to inspire others who wish to embark on a similar path.

PR is a powerful profession that has the potential to transform industries, influence public opinion, and inspire meaningful action.

Let us be the catalysts for change and the storytellers who bring about a brighter future.