Ogilvy PR shines at 2023 Africa Sabre Awards, with 8 awards

Ogilvy PR South Africa is demonstrating how it's putting work and people at the centre, winning three awards at the 2023 Africa Sabre Awards, and certificates of excellence in five categories.

The Sabre Awards, organised by the Holmes Report, recognises excellence in public relations and communications in the Africa region. The awards are highly competitive and attract entries from top agencies across the continent.

These wins demonstrate our ability to create compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences, drive impact, and deliver measurable results for our clients.

– Pete Case

Ogilvy’s win in the Media Relations category for the innovative Anything for The Taste campaign for KFC was inspired by the urban legend of a fake KFC food inspector. This media myth was hilariously turned on its head with an earned-first, media-relations approach to launch this ground-breaking through-the-line campaign.

Another win was in the Public Education category for the Repurpose The Surplus campaign for NGO Food Forward South Africa. This campaign reframed how we look at surplus food to address the real challenge of hunger.

"The #RepurposeTheSurplus campaign designed by Ogilvy PR South Africa is on point,” said Andy du Plessis, managing director, FoodForward SA. “With more than one-third of all the food produced in South Africa going to waste, it captures the essence of FFSA’s food security strategy – timeously securing good quality surplus food to address food insecurity and reduce the impact of food loss and waste on the environment. The campaign succinctly captures an understandable awareness of the problem in an engaging manner. We have been overwhelmed with the positive response from the public, and our current & new donors."

Ogilvy PR also won in the Food and Beverage category for the More Than Water campaign for Coca-Cola Bottling South Africa. This is an awareness campaign that addresses the water crisis in the country.

Ntsako Baloyi, head of Sustainability at CCBSA said: “This is a great feat for Coke Ville and CCBSA. Well done to all the teams that made this possible. Thank you to our amazing leadership and the Reputation Team for a fantastic campaign. Lastly, thank you Ogilvy PR for your creative leadership and support throughout the entire campaign.”

The team also secured a certificate of excellence in this category for KFC’s Anything for The Taste campaign.

Ogilvy PR won additional recognition with certificates of excellence in the overall Southern Africa category for the Repurpose the Surplus campaign for Food Forward South Africa, and for the More Than Water campaign for Coca-Cola Bottling South. A certificate of excellence was also awarded in the Healthcare category for Life Healthcare’s Giving Nursing a Credible Voice campaign, as well as a certificate of excellence for Africa Oil Week, in the Mining and Extractive Industries category for the campaign Demanding Africa’s Right to Energy Sovereignty.

"We are incredibly proud of Ogilvy PR's performance at the Africa Sabre Awards,” says Pete Case, CEO of Ogilvy South Africa. “These wins demonstrate our ability to create compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences, drive impact, and deliver measurable results for our clients. Congratulations to our team and our clients on these well-deserved accolades."

“It's truly incredible what can be achieved in a year,” says Samantha Presbury, Ogilvy PR SA MD. “It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication from across our multi-skilled team to get us back on top and getting well-deserved recognition for some of the excellent work we are doing. This is an exciting step in the growth journey of Ogilvy PR, and we look forward to seeing what more we can achieve for our clients as we continue on this winning trajectory.”

The Africa Sabre award ceremony will take place on 18 May, as part of the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia.



