Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaLocation BankFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsG&G DigitaleMediaNorth-West University (NWU)Algoa FMBateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Digital Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Campaign Manager Cape Town
  • Brand Manager - Hair/Wig/Accessory Brand Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Germiston
  • Sales Executives Cape Town
  • Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Regional Marketing Manager Africa Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Freelance Web Developer/Technical SEO Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Ogilvy PR launches global business influence offer

    12 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy PR has launched a new business influence offering that will enable clients to access the burgeoning influence business economy at the B2B level. The new offer, led by global head of influence, Rahul Titus, will help clients access and leverage credible industry authorities to help build brand awareness and reputation, facilitate relationships, and improve employee engagement. Ogilvy PR is already using the new offer with clients including IBM, Samsung Business and Vodafone Business to build their business influence campaigns globally.
    From left: Poppy Regan, business influence manager; Rahul Titus, global head of influence; and James Baldwin, influence director
    From left: Poppy Regan, business influence manager; Rahul Titus, global head of influence; and James Baldwin, influence director

    “Using influence in business is not new, but many businesses have only been utilising a small portion of its potential, and focused at the conversion stage. Extending business influence impact across an end-to-end business landscape unlocks exponential value that companies can’t always access through other channels.” James Baldwin, business influence director.

    Business influencer marketing is predicted to generate $11.7bn in revenue by the end of 2022. This represents a shift in brand mindset – by using credible industry individuals with a proven track record, businesses can address issues from face-value sales and reputation management to fully integrated business builds and employee advocacy. Whilst some of the world’s biggest legacy B2B brands use influencers, business influence remains in its infancy. Ogilvy has set up a team of business influence specialists who have been partnering with clients in the business influence space for years.

    “Business influence is the new frontier in influencer marketing. Similar to consumer audiences, authentic credibility has overtaken hard sales when it comes to increasing trust and B2B growth. Those companies and brands who get this right are poised to reap the benefits of an ever-growing creator economy. The future of business influence is around real people driving real impact. Own your conversation, or someone else will.” Rahul Titus, global head of influence.

    According to Forbes, 90% of today’s sales-driven B2B audiences no longer trust sales messages but 92% of B2B buyers agree they would engage if the professional is a known industry thought leader. The authentic credibility of business influence has overtaken hard sales as the foundation of B2B growth, yet help is still needed to unlock the potential. 74% of B2B marketers agree that influencer marketing improves relationships with brands, yet only 19% are running ongoing influencer programmes. (Forbes)

    Since 2017 Rahul has worked with Ogilvy’s influence team to establish the network’s unparalleled leadership and authority around the influence economy. Rahul and his team have continually redefined the industry through their industry-leading thought leadership, launching the network’s inclusive influence initiative and unveiling Ogilvy’s recent commitment to combat the misuse of beauty and body editing across influencer content. Ogilvy’s influence expertise has set industry standards resulting in flagship new business and Ogilvy becoming the most awarded agency by the Influencer Marketing Awards for the fourth year in a row.

    NextOptions
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Read more: Ogilvy, IBM

    Related

    Image supplied: Delna Sethna, Ogilvy's new chief creative officer
    #WomensMonth: Delna Sethna, Ogilvy Africa's new chief creative officer22 hours ago
    Image: Danette Breitenbach) At the Bookmarks this year Ogilvy took the top honours winning Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa was named Best Digital Brand.
    How to produce great - and winning - digital work2 Aug 2022
    South African data breach costs reach an all-time high, report finds
    South African data breach costs reach an all-time high, report finds28 Jul 2022
    Financial services companies in SA must be ready for the rise of digital natives
    Financial services companies in SA must be ready for the rise of digital natives25 Jul 2022
    Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
    SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists22 Jun 2022
    5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists
    5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists19 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz