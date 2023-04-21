Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Advertising News United Kingdom

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#BehindtheCampaign: Do babies love or hate Marmite?

21 Apr 2023
Marmite has launched a new campaign in the UK featuring parents-to-be who are looking to find out whether their babies are lovers or haters of the spread.
In a new campaign for Marmite, they see whether babies love or hate the spread. Source: Supplied.
In a new campaign for Marmite, they see whether babies love or hate the spread. Source: Supplied.

The Baby Scan campaign was created by adam&eveDDB and uses a healthy dose of humour to illustrate that the brand is aware of how divisive its flavour is.

It follows a recent scientific study which revealed that babies could respond to different flavours while still in the womb. Researchers gave pregnant women different vegetables and found that their foetuses responded with varying facial expressions, suggesting that they can experience taste through the amniotic fluid in the womb.

The documentary style ad is set in a hospital’s ultrasound department and follows a number of couples who have come for a scan and are eager to find out some vital information about their baby - whether it’s a Marmite lover or hater.

Shannon Lennon-Smith, marketing manager at Marmite, said: “We’re obsessed with understanding the reasons why people love or hate our famous spread. While this study could reveal whether you’re born a lover or a hater, other studies support that taste buds change with age. So, while you might be born a hater, there’s still hope you could become a lover!”

Ant Nelson, executive creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “Whether it’s gender, eye colour or personality, all expectant parents wonder what traits their children will have before they’re born. Baby Scan taps into this truth and answers the most pressing question of all…is my child a Marmite lover or a hater?”

The TV spot is accompanied by activity across OOH, press and social, encouraging the public to sign up to the study and have a scan with one of the UK’s ultrasound clinics, Window to the Womb, that could reveal whether they are expecting a Marmite lover or hater.

CREDITS:


Client: Marmite

  • Georgina Bradford, marketing director
  • Shannon Lennon-Smith, marketing manager
  • Annabelle Terry, brand manager

Creative agency: adam&eveDDB

  • Chief creative officer: Richard Brim
  • Creative directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
  • Copywriter: Frances Leach
  • Art director: Christopher Bowsher
  • Joint head of integrated production: Nikki Cramphorn
  • Senior planner: Liora Ingram
  • Junior planner: Lucy Wilson
  • CEO: Tammy Einav
  • Managing partner: Tom White
  • Account director: Max Sullivan
  • Account manager: Lydia Barber
  • Project managers: Ian Hughes, Amy Waldman, Linda-Aileen Macfarlane

Media agency: Mindshare

  • Business director: Tess Domenet
  • Account manager: Anna Mason


PR agency: W Communications

  • Campaigns director - Grace Jackson
  • Associate director - Jess O’Donohoe
  • Account director: Paige Hartley
  • Account manager: Ella Bull


Film credits:

  • Production company & city: Biscuit Filmworks UK
  • Director: James Rouse
  • Producer: Benji Howell
  • MD & EP: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean
  • Head of production: Polly Du Plessis
  • Production manager: Tim Steele
  • Director of photography: Alex Melman
  • Casting director: Thom Hammond
  • Production designer: Niamh Coulter
  • Wardrobe stylist: Selina Wong
  • Hair and makeup artist: Michele Baylis
  • Editing company: Work Editorial
  • Editor: Neil Smith
  • Post production: Absolute Post
  • EP: Chris Batten / Sally Heath
  • Producer Maddie Godsill
  • Colourist: Matt Turner
  • Look Dev/ R&D - Gustavo Ribeiro
  • VFX Supervisor and Flame Lead - Ben Robards
  • Flame & Nuke Lead - Chris Tobin
  • Nuke - Harvey David
  • Nuke - Tommy Coulter-Lister
  • Flame - Rich Greenwood and James Corden
  • CG - Keith Rogers, Rebekah King-Britton, Patrick Keogh, Ollie Grant, Megan McLean
  • Audio post production: Jon Clarke at Factory
  • Audio Producer: Deborah Whitfield
NextOptions
Read more: campaign, Pregnant, babies, scan, advert, Marmite, UK

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Kia Tsamaya ad a perfect example of authenticity
#OrchidsandOnions: Kia Tsamaya ad a perfect example of authenticity11 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Always Eat’alian is an authentic piece of work that flows from the love affair between The Odd Number and Tiger Brands' brand, Fatti's & Moni's
Tiger Brands' Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number: A marriage of passion11 Apr 2023
Source:
Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service29 Mar 2023
BTS in the winning McDonalds advert.
Warc Effective 100 rankings for 2023 released22 Mar 2023
Adidas' Beyond the surface campaign.
Warc Media 100 rankings announced14 Mar 2023
Castle Lite advert. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Castle Lite and Derek Watts Lite'n Up2 Feb 2023
Checkers has advertised in the UK and Australia. Source: Supplied.
Checkers launches ads in the UK and Australia - despite having no stores there27 Jan 2023
Havas Middle East has won a grand prix for their Read The Label campaign.
Winners announced for Warc Prize for Mena Strategy 202219 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz