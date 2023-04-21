BehindtheCampaign: Do babies love or hate Marmite?

Marmite has launched a new campaign in the UK featuring parents-to-be who are looking to find out whether their babies are lovers or haters of the spread.

In a new campaign for Marmite, they see whether babies love or hate the spread. Source: Supplied.

The Baby Scan campaign was created by adam&eveDDB and uses a healthy dose of humour to illustrate that the brand is aware of how divisive its flavour is.

It follows a recent scientific study which revealed that babies could respond to different flavours while still in the womb. Researchers gave pregnant women different vegetables and found that their foetuses responded with varying facial expressions, suggesting that they can experience taste through the amniotic fluid in the womb.

The documentary style ad is set in a hospital’s ultrasound department and follows a number of couples who have come for a scan and are eager to find out some vital information about their baby - whether it’s a Marmite lover or hater.

Shannon Lennon-Smith, marketing manager at Marmite, said: “We’re obsessed with understanding the reasons why people love or hate our famous spread. While this study could reveal whether you’re born a lover or a hater, other studies support that taste buds change with age. So, while you might be born a hater, there’s still hope you could become a lover!”

Ant Nelson, executive creative director at adam&eveDDB, said: “Whether it’s gender, eye colour or personality, all expectant parents wonder what traits their children will have before they’re born. Baby Scan taps into this truth and answers the most pressing question of all…is my child a Marmite lover or a hater?”

The TV spot is accompanied by activity across OOH, press and social, encouraging the public to sign up to the study and have a scan with one of the UK’s ultrasound clinics, Window to the Womb, that could reveal whether they are expecting a Marmite lover or hater.

CREDITS:



Client: Marmite

Georgina Bradford, marketing director

Shannon Lennon-Smith, marketing manager

Annabelle Terry, brand manager

Creative agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief creative officer: Richard Brim

Creative directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

Copywriter: Frances Leach

Art director: Christopher Bowsher

Joint head of integrated production: Nikki Cramphorn

Senior planner: Liora Ingram

Junior planner: Lucy Wilson

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing partner: Tom White

Account director: Max Sullivan

Account manager: Lydia Barber

Project managers: Ian Hughes, Amy Waldman, Linda-Aileen Macfarlane

Media agency: Mindshare

Business director: Tess Domenet

Account manager: Anna Mason



PR agency: W Communications

Campaigns director - Grace Jackson

Associate director - Jess O’Donohoe

Account director: Paige Hartley

Account manager: Ella Bull



Film credits: