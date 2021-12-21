Industries

    Scout PR & Social Media appoint Debbie Loots as senior account director

    21 Dec 2021
    Scout PR & Social Media has announced the strategic appointment of Debbie Loots as senior account director to head the agency's design and décor portfolio.
    Debbie Loots, senior account director, design and décor portfolio, Scout PR & Socail Media
    Debbie Loots, senior account director, design and décor portfolio, Scout PR & Socail Media

    Scout looks after brands in this sector such as Plascon, Design Indaba, Clout/SA and the Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search, Decorex and 100% Design South Africa.

    Says Scout Director Lauren Shantall: “Post lockdown buoyancy in the latter half of 2021 has led to expansion in the agency and we have geared up to meet this new need in 2022.

    “We are particularly thrilled to have multi-talented Debbie Loots join the team, bringing with her considerable experience, a wealth of connections, and a fantastic reputation in the architecture and interior design industry.

    “She is a seasoned media practitioner and has been the editor of a number of respected local magazine titles. Not to mention her recognised creativity as an award-winning author and exhibiting artist!”

    An exciting new chapter


    Loots takes up her new role at Scout from January 2022.

    "I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity and look forward to working with Lauren and the Scout team.

    “It has always been a privilege to play a role in South Africa's creative, decor and design industries, and I see this as an exciting new chapter in continuing this work,” she says.

    Loots was born in Polokwane, Limpopo and currently resides in Cape Town. She holds an Honours Degree in Fine Art from Michaelis and a master’s degree in Creative Writing from UCT.

    She started her career in media as features editor and writer for VISI before freelancing for, among others, Mail & Guardian, ELLE, and Rapport.

    She was also the editor of REAL|life magazine and until recently, editor of two property and lifestyle publications, HomeFront in Business Day and Neighbourhood in Sunday Times.

    Loots is the author of two novels. In 2016, her debut novel Split was awarded the ATKV's Prize for Prose. Three of her paintings are currently on show at Nel art gallery on Church Street in Cape Town.

    This talented multi-hyphenate is also studying part-time towards a teacher's training certificate in mindfulness-based interventions through Stellenbosch University.
    Public relations, décor, design, Lauren Shantall, appointment, PR

