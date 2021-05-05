PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • BREAKING: Duke Group launches Duchess
    In a first for female empowerment and for South African business, the Duke Group has launched Duchess - a 100% Black female-owned, Level 1 BBBEE-compliant, full-service production facilitator...
  • The dos and don'ts of creating exceptional cover letters and CVs
    Lillian Bususu, the graduate placement manager at IIE Rosebank College, takes us through the ins, outs and benefits of an excellent cover letter and CV, as well as key elements that should not be included, the importance of attention to detail and keeping applications relevant and to the point. Issued by Rosebank College
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group: One of SA's leading majority Black-owned integrated communications groups

5 May 2021
Issued by: The Brave Group
Broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Maggs has joined Brave Group as managing director of Bold, its executive communications and advisory firm.

Brave Group is the one of the country’s leading majority Black-owned integrated communications groups, according to the authoritative annual Scopen Report 2019/20. Bold is a vital addition to the company’s fast-growing suite of offerings to further drive integration.

Bold offers a range of vital high-level communications services aimed principally at the C-suite. Drawing on over 35 years’ experience in the media industry, Maggs will work with C-suite executives in advising, crafting and fine-tuning both internal and external communications.

Says Maggs: “I have been developing this concept for some time having observed first-hand where there are serious communication deficits in public companies and state-owned entities. With my knowledge of the current media landscape, I believe Bold will play a vital role in developing and implementing cogent and tactical media strategies and messaging.”

Brave Group chairperson Andile Khumalo says: “I have known and worked alongside Jeremy for a number of years. His understanding of the current complexities of the media environment and how to craft solutions will be of major benefit to any company. We are delighted he is joining our fast-growing team.”

Karabo Songo, Brave Group CEO, says: “Bold is a vital component of our group offering and plugs a gap our clients have been asking about for some time. To have someone of Jeremy’s calibre and experience is a massive win for the company and we look forward to introducing him to our existing clients and bringing new ones on board.”

Maggs has decades of experience in media across all platforms, most notably in television and radio. Until recently, he was a senior anchor at the television news station eNCA and acted as the station’s editor-in-chief and managing director for just over a year.

eNCA news anchor Jeremy Maggs resigns

Jeremy Maggs, who has been in the media industry for over 30 years, has resigned from eNCA with immediate effect...

27 Mar 2021


He also executive-produced and presented the show Maggs On Media, which ran for over 500 episodes. During that time, Maggs established himself as one of the country’s leading brand and media observers and commentators.

Earlier in his career, Maggs was editor of Eyewitness News and in 2017 was inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame.

Maggs has just published his second book entitled My Final Answer. His first book Win! dealt with the business success stories of 20 leading South Africans.

He says: “I have spent most of my career behind a television or radio microphone and look forward to using that vast experience to help business leaders promote and build client and leadership brands.”

As well as a bespoke one-on-one service to C-suite members, Bold will also offer brand and media performance audits; print, video, and audio news releases; multiplatform content design and creation; bespoke company podcasts; speech writing; media training; preparation and rehearsal for results presentations and news conferences; and staff motivational engagement.

Bold is already working with select clients and its doors are open for business. Maggs and senior members of the Brave Group team can be reached on az.oc.puorgevarb@dlob

The Brave Group
The Brave Group is an assembly of specialist marketing and communication companies that work independently or as a group to guide clients towards more interesting, braver solutions to business challenges.
Comment

Read more: Eyewitness News, eNCA, Brave Group

Related

The Brave GroupMomentum and Brave Group deliver a giant TVC14 Apr 2021
eNCA news anchor Jeremy Maggs resigns27 Mar 2021
Location BankNear Me: A new endpoint with millions of local users24 Mar 2021
eMediaBCCSA dismisses complaints in the Lindsay Dentlinger 'Budget Speech coverage' matter23 Mar 2021
#BehindtheMask: John Bailey, eNCA's managing editor17 Mar 2021
eMediaeNCA Karima Brown of The Fix has passed away4 Mar 2021
Karima Brown of eNCA's The Fix has passed away4 Mar 2021
Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting appoints Muhammad Cajee as chief digital officer16 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz