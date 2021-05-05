Broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group: One of SA's leading majority Black-owned integrated communications groups

Broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Maggs has joined Brave Group as managing director of Bold, its executive communications and advisory firm.
Brave Group is the one of the country’s leading majority Black-owned integrated communications groups, according to the authoritative annual Scopen Report 2019/20. Bold is a vital addition to the company’s fast-growing suite of offerings to further drive integration.
Bold offers a range of vital high-level communications services aimed principally at the C-suite. Drawing on over 35 years’ experience in the media industry, Maggs will work with C-suite executives in advising, crafting and fine-tuning both internal and external communications.
Says Maggs: “I have been developing this concept for some time having observed first-hand where there are serious communication deficits in public companies and state-owned entities. With my knowledge of the current media landscape, I believe Bold will play a vital role in developing and implementing cogent and tactical media strategies and messaging.”
Brave Group chairperson Andile Khumalo says: “I have known and worked alongside Jeremy for a number of years. His understanding of the current complexities of the media environment and how to craft solutions will be of major benefit to any company. We are delighted he is joining our fast-growing team.”
Karabo Songo, Brave Group CEO, says: “Bold is a vital component of our group offering and plugs a gap our clients have been asking about for some time. To have someone of Jeremy’s calibre and experience is a massive win for the company and we look forward to introducing him to our existing clients and bringing new ones on board.”
Maggs has decades of experience in media across all platforms, most notably in television and radio. Until recently, he was a senior anchor at the television news station eNCA and acted as the station’s editor-in-chief and managing director for just over a year.
He also executive-produced and presented the show Maggs On Media
, which ran for over 500 episodes. During that time, Maggs established himself as one of the country’s leading brand and media observers and commentators.
Earlier in his career, Maggs was editor of Eyewitness News and in 2017 was inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame.
Maggs has just published his second book entitled My Final Answer
. His first book Win!
dealt with the business success stories of 20 leading South Africans.
He says: “I have spent most of my career behind a television or radio microphone and look forward to using that vast experience to help business leaders promote and build client and leadership brands.”
As well as a bespoke one-on-one service to C-suite members, Bold will also offer brand and media performance audits; print, video, and audio news releases; multiplatform content design and creation; bespoke company podcasts; speech writing; media training; preparation and rehearsal for results presentations and news conferences; and staff motivational engagement.
Bold is already working with select clients and its doors are open for business. Maggs and senior members of the Brave Group team can be reached on az.oc.puorgevarb@dlob