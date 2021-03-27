eNCA news anchor Jeremy Maggs resigns

NEWSWATCH: Jeremy Maggs, who has been in the media industry for over 30 years, has resigned from eNCA with immediate effect.
This comes 13 months after he stepped down as the television news broadcaster’s acting editor-in-chief.
#NEWSWATCH: eNCA acting editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs is stepping down with immediate effect, the company announced earlier today. This follows his request to be relieved of his duties due to health issues pertaining to the stressful nature of the job...
4 Feb 2020
Managing editor, John Bailey told News24
that Maggs’ resignation was an “employer, employee issue”. Besides the notice issued to staff on Friday, no further information has been disclosed.