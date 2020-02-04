Maggs steps down due to 'stressful nature of the job'

#NEWSWATCH: eNCA acting editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs is stepping down with immediate effect, the company announced earlier today. This follows his request to be relieved of his duties due to health issues pertaining to the stressful nature of the job.

"Jeremy has been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request," the statement said. This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months, the stressful nature of the job has caused me to reevaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I've been stressed and unwell for some time and I've made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station. Maggs will continue with his on-air duties as co-host for SA Tonight between 18:00 and 21:00 PM weekdays.



Norman Munzhelele will be the acting managing director.



