  Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  BREAKING: Duke Group launches Duchess
    In a first for female empowerment and for South African business, the Duke Group has launched Duchess - a 100% Black female-owned, Level 1 BBBEE-compliant, full-service production facilitator...
  The dos and don'ts of creating exceptional cover letters and CVs
    Lillian Bususu, the graduate placement manager at IIE Rosebank College, takes us through the ins, outs and benefits of an excellent cover letter and CV, as well as key elements that should not be included, the importance of attention to detail and keeping applications relevant and to the point. Issued by Rosebank College
Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May

5 May 2021
Issued by: Kaya FM 95.9
After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all.

To celebrate this exciting change, we are giving listeners a chance to win a share of R240,000 every hour throughout May. From Monday, 3 May, listeners can register via SMS on 36959 and on the Kaya 959 website. If their name is selected, they will receive a call from the station, and they have to answer the phone with the phrase that pays – On the Street. On the Air – within nine seconds of their phone ringing.

We are giving away R1,000 every hour between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday from 3 to 31 May. The promotion takes place on the station’s four daytime shows, Thomas and Skhumba In the Morning; The Best T in the City with Tbose; Midday Joy with Unathi; and Kaya Drive with Sizwe.

Over and above Kaya 959’s new brand identity, the station launched a brand new morning show on Monday, 3 May. Thomas and Skhumba In the Morning is a dynamic combination of radio’s top talent Thomas Msengana and comedic king Skhumba Hlophe. The two bolster an already formidable lineup of radio’s top personalities that is authentic, relatable and inspiring.

Kaya FM's breakfast show gets a refresh

Kaya Breakfast, hosted by David O'Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and Jason Goliath, concludes on 29 April 2021...

Issued by Kaya FM 95.9 16 Apr 2021


For more information on how you can win a share of R240,000 thanks to the all-new Kaya 959, visit www.kaya959.co.za. On the Street. On the Air.

About Kaya 959

From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms. At the core of their listening experience is a variety of familiar songs that they love including soul and R&B, kwaito, jazz, chart-toppers and old school jams.

We bring them news that is relevant and conversations that inspire. Our presenters may be big names, but out of the speaker they are just the friend from around the corner. They are authentic and relatable. They engage with listeners on topics that affect their everyday life. Kaya 959 is committed to ensuring that we portray a true representation of our listeners' richness, depth and diversity. On the Street. On the Air.

Kaya FM 95.9
KAYA FM reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 - 49 living in Gauteng. The current listenership stands at 450 000 per average day and 765 000 per average 7 days.
