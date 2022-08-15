The future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos

What’s the big deal about Dolby Atmos?
Adam Howard explains: "Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary way of mixing audio to give audiences an immersive sound experience. We’ve studied it closely and have become adept at mixing this way. In fact we’ve already mixed over 200 tracks for Apple Music since the start of the year. Last year we built a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 audio room, so we were ready and able to deliver state-of-the-art sound to Netflix and other OTT streaming services. This means that Netflix audiences can enhance their viewing experience by hearing their shows in Dolby Atmos on speakers, a sound-bar or even headphones. This gives a fuller, more immersive sound experience to the shows you consume. In keeping up with current trends, Netflix has just announced their 'Spacial Audio' feature with Sennheiser, meaning audiences have a more immersive sound experience on any headphones. It’s like having surround sound in your own home. Immersive audio isn’t the future," says Adam, "it’s already here!"
Head of audio at Howard Audio, Paul Theodorou worked on all audio post for the series, taking the series to new heights with Dolby Atmos. Working with Rose and Oaks Media, this has been a an exciting journey.
Executive producers
Paul Buys
Anele Mdoda
Frankie du Toit
Written by
Annemarie van Basten
Directed by
Ian Gabriel
Harold Holscher
Music by
Peach van Pletzen
Audio post:
Howard Audio – Paul Theodorou
Dolby Atmos Mix – Paul Theodorou
Post-production supervisor
Margaux Truter
Dave Olivier