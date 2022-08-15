Industries

    The future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos

    15 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Howard Audio
    Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik, is about to hit the small screen. And in another first, Howard Audio is proud to be one of the first South African sound studios to mix a locally produced Netflix show in Dolby Atmos. The explosive six-episode season follows the story of Daan Ludik, portrayed by South African and Hollywood icon Arnold Vosloo, as he tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess. The series also features an array of South Africa's finest acting talent.
    The future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos

    What’s the big deal about Dolby Atmos?

    Adam Howard explains: "Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary way of mixing audio to give audiences an immersive sound experience. We’ve studied it closely and have become adept at mixing this way. In fact we’ve already mixed over 200 tracks for Apple Music since the start of the year. Last year we built a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 audio room, so we were ready and able to deliver state-of-the-art sound to Netflix and other OTT streaming services. This means that Netflix audiences can enhance their viewing experience by hearing their shows in Dolby Atmos on speakers, a sound-bar or even headphones. This gives a fuller, more immersive sound experience to the shows you consume. In keeping up with current trends, Netflix has just announced their 'Spacial Audio' feature with Sennheiser, meaning audiences have a more immersive sound experience on any headphones. It’s like having surround sound in your own home. Immersive audio isn’t the future," says Adam, "it’s already here!"

    Head of audio at Howard Audio, Paul Theodorou worked on all audio post for the series, taking the series to new heights with Dolby Atmos. Working with Rose and Oaks Media, this has been a an exciting journey.

    Ludik is set to premiere on Netflix on 26 August 2022.


    Credits to:

    Executive producers
    Paul Buys
    Anele Mdoda
    Frankie du Toit

    Written by
    Annemarie van Basten

    Directed by
    Ian Gabriel
    Harold Holscher

    Music by
    Peach van Pletzen

    Audio post:
    Howard Audio – Paul Theodorou
    Dolby Atmos Mix – Paul Theodorou

    Post-production supervisor
    Margaux Truter
    Dave Olivier



    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
