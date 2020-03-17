Production Company news South Africa

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit 2020

Howard Audio receives another craft award From IDidThat

Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is thrilled to have had another 'special mention' from the IDidThat.co craft awards - the second this year! Chicken Licken - Easy Bucks (original music) and Consol Glass (audio branding).

Chicken Licken - Easy Bucks

Well done to the whole creative team Joe Public United and director Karien Cherry of Giant Films for producing this epic Chicken Licken campaign. We loved composing the original music.

Click the link to view the IDidThat.co press release.




Click the link below to view the 90-sec TVC




Consol Glass - Audio banding

It's always nice when your work is valued by the industry – thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in the IDidThat.com craft awards! Such a special project to work on. Thanks to Grey Africa for such an inspiring brief...

Click the link to view the behind IDidThat.co press release.


Check out our ‘behind-the-scenes’ video for insight into this exciting project.





To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Head of production – Belinda Howard:
Email:
Cell: 083 643 7142

Howard Audio's press office

Howard Audio At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
