Africa


TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign supports users

25 Oct 2023
TikTok, the short-form video platform, in its commitment to continue to raise awareness about mental health., launched a research survey in South Africa in line with its multi-market campaign, #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together.
TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health
Source: © Leeloo Thefirst Pexels TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health

The Better Together. initiative aims to create a safer and more supportive environment where users can openly discuss their mental health experiences and access guidance.

The purpose of the survey was to gain insight into the emotions and perceptions of users regarding the platform's role in combating loneliness and fostering connections.

Among the 4,027 TikTok users who participated, it was found that 61% of them have built meaningful connections and/or friendships on TikTok.

Furthermore, 68% of the participants stated that they find a sense of belonging on TikTok, while 64% mentioned that using the platform makes them feel less alone.

More open dialogue and understanding

The platform acknowledges the shifting landscape of mental health discussions, which once carried a stigma but now see a more open dialogue and understanding.

Notably, TikTok has witnessed significant engagement on mental health-related content, with hashtags such as #MentalHealth, #SelfCare, and #MentalHealthAwareness collectively amassing over 175 billion views.

This highlights TikTok's role as a platform where individuals share their stories, connect, and support one another through life's ups and downs.

Bianca Sibiya, TikTok's Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, outlines the campaign's goals.

"TikTok continues to work closely with local and global organisations to provide meaningful resources to support anyone in need of help by implementing dedicated hashtags, in-app content hubs comprising educational materials as part of their ongoing campaign,” says Sibiya.

She adds that communities are invited to come together to encourage positively-driven mental health conversations and social support structures.

“We are also dedicated to amplifying the voices of advocates and experts, fostering awareness of mental well-being, and ensuring equal access to mental health resources.”


South Africa faces a mental health crisis - don't be a statistic

9 Oct 2023

A safe and inclusive global community

TikTok is dedicated to establishing a safe and inclusive global community.

"We employ a comprehensive approach, which involves not only removing harmful content but also connecting users to essential resources," explains Sibiya.

TikTok's Community Guidelines strictly prohibit content that promotes self-harm, suicide, or disordered eating.

The app automatically directs users searching for content that contravenes these guidelines to safety and support platforms.

These platforms offer assistance in overcoming various challenges, providing guidance on topics like gambling support, animal welfare, bullying prevention, digital well-being, and more, including insights from experts in the field.

A well-being guide for creators has also been published to facilitate discussions on mental health while upholding a respectful and secure environment.

Psychoeducational content

Boasting over 13 million views, content creator, mental health advocate, and psychologist Sanam Naran says she uses TikTok to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support and inspiration to those facing challenges.

“Many of my videos serve as psychoeducational content to increase awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. I educate viewers on various topics that can impact their mental well-being,” she says.

“Frequently,” she adds, “I create skit videos simulating therapy sessions, addressing subjects like anxiety, relationship challenges, workplace stress, self-esteem, body image, issues related to identity, race, sexual orientation, and intergenerational trauma.”

Source: © Ron Lach A surging user base and downloads have pushed TikTok's brand value to over $65 this year
Surging user base and downloads push TikTok's brand value to over $65bn

11 Oct 2023

Adopt a new mindset

Poloko Mmakgolane, a creator known as the Speaking Dynamo, seeks to transform limiting beliefs into soaring success.

He uses the app to encourage his followers to adopt a new mindset.

“The primary purpose of my work, which includes content creation and seminars, is to help people understand the power of constructive, positive thinking.

“My TikTok content centres around inspiration, encouragement, and teaching principles that empower individuals to cultivate a resilient and overcoming mindset.”

research, digital, community, mental health, connection, loneliness, TikTok

