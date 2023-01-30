Industries

30 Jan 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

We are excited to introduce our newest Reputation Insights Dashboard featuring our recent integration with HelloPeter.

Let's take a look at some of the new features that will help businesses identify their strengths and weaknesses.

With our Reputation Dashboard, you can analyse reviews across all publishers from one place.

Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

From the drop-down you can view:

Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

Track your competitors' performance to make informed decisions and improve your business.

Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

Get valuable insights on customer feedback and identify areas for improvement. Use the customer feedback insights section to track keywords, topics, and frequently asked questions on Google Q&A. Optimise your listing with these insights and promote your business strengths.

Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

Monitor customer sentiment at each location with the percentage change in positive and negative reviews. Identify locations that need improvement and create location-specific campaigns to address any issues and improve customer sentiment.

Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights

Your best marketing tool is a happy customer

Their feedback not only strengthens your marketing strategies, but it can also help you convert more prospects and improve your local SEO.

Discover how Location Bank’s Reputation Insights can help you maximise the value of customer reviews and increase your ROI by clicking below.

View Video



Request A Demo


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.

