It's a win for sports fans as Robert Marawa joins Primedia's 947

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO, makes a bold move that will benefit sports fans across the nation and beyond, by signing an exclusive deal with Robert Marawa for his highly acclaimed sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW).

Marawa will be live on air daily at 6pm from Primedia’s studio on 947 from Wednesday, 1 February 2023. #MSW will also be syndicated to Vuma FM, Rise FM, Sowetanlive and to millions of listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio stream and catch-up services.

Lindile Xoko said “I am delighted that Primedia has joined forces with Robert Marawa who is recognised worldwide as a sports authority and is a respected broadcaster. The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show.”

Marawa is a sportscaster, a media personality and an author who has interviewed heads of state, international sports stars, prominent sports icons, and club owners. Among notable personalities he has interviewed are, Patrice Motsepe, President Nelson Mandela, former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, soccer superstar Pele, renowned boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and tennis legend Boris Becker. His accolades include Sports Journalist of the Year, and the Radio Excellence, Awards.

Marawa’s love of sport can be traced back to his childhood years spent on his family farm in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where as a schoolboy he made mock broadcasts using his father’s camcorder to record each new show.

The new pace-setting show will be broadcast Mondays to Fridays from 6pm to 7pm on 947. Station manager, Ravi Naidoo, says “We have heard our listeners appeal for sports news and so we will be easing drive-time frustrations with a stretch of compelling high-quality sports radio. Listeners can look forward to sixty minutes filled to the brim with the very latest sports news, exclusive exposés and interviews, with real-time updates and insights”.

Marawa will spark discussions on sports development and administration, and he will reflect candidly on the state of play of gender and racial transformation. Real-life stories of how sports have helped individuals and communities out of poverty will be regular flagship features of the show. Audio clips, breaking news, competitions, and prized sporting offers will ensure that Robert Marawa on 947 is a daily fix for the audience. Listeners will be an intrinsic part of Marawa’s pace-setting programme with strong

audience engagement and interactivity.

Station manager of 947, Ravi Naidoo says “#MSW on 947 is a perfect fit for a station which revolves around and unifies its listeners on power hits and power sport. Robert fits the profile of super-talented, socially aware and impactful people we want as part of the Primedia family”.

Marawa said: “My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all #MSW fans, especially for Gauteng residents who have been complaining about being left out. I'm grateful to both Arena and Primedia for seeing things in a futuristic manner by creating what will now be four unique platforms thus creating radio history with this unparalleled simulcast offering. With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio

career”.

#MSW on 947 will be an hour-long showcase and celebration of sporting excellence. It will feature behind-the-scenes stories of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of sporting legends as well as of the new generational talent. Tune in on Mondays to Fridays from 6pm to 7pm on 947 or 947.co.za