Hoorah Digital welcomes Distell's premium Cruz Vodka to its portfolio of brands

Distell, a global business which produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands has awarded Hoorah Digital as it's through the line agency of choice for the super-premium handcrafted vodka developed in New York, New York, Cruz Vodka.

Hoorah Digital the leading agency helping brands transform their marketing to disruptive, forward-thinking, award-winning business results, has been the agency of choice since 2019 for Distell’s premium whisky brand, Bains.

“It’s exciting to be the agency commissioned to produce brand awareness for the luxury vodka that is internationally renowned for its world class taste. Cruz Vodka is already a favourite amongst fashionistas and celebrities through its partnership with SA Fashion Week. We are excited to build more immersive experiences that will give consumers access to a world of luxury and influence,” saya Hoorah Digital’s CEO Shaune Jordaan.

The vodka brand is a smooth mix for cocktails; its range of delicious flavours create a unique taste that’s fashionably smooth.

“Cruz Vodka is up, and we’re not planning on ending this odyssey into the world of premium vodka, and this is why we’ve appointed Hoorah as our incumbent agency. We are united by the desire to rewrite the rules, to inspire, to experiment, and to invent,” adds Maisha Mamabolo, Distell’s Cruz Vodka brand manager.

Hoorah Digital client service director, Anine de Wet explains: “We are excited to welcome Cruz Vodka to our growing brands portfolio and launch it in the world of luxury inspired by the New York provenance alongside a power brand team. We just love being able to have clients back in our offices and creating ad magic together.



