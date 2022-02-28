Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorKaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Data Analyst Cape Town
  • Frontend Web Developer Johannesburg
  • Digital Content Copywriter Remote
  • Digital Marketing Manager East Rand
  • Ad Tech Implementation Specialist Cape Town
  • Social Media Intern Franschhoek
  • Americas - Paid Media Manager - Search Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Personal Assistant Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager Countrywide
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    V5 Digital celebrates V5 Africa success and invites you to "Why digital transformation is more than just a fad"

    13 Jul 2022
    Issued by: V5 Digital
    To build a business on African soil you need to be tenacious, resilient, and most of all agile enough to adapt to any situation.
    V5 Digital celebrates V5 Africa success and invites you to &quot;Why digital transformation is more than just a fad&quot;

    It is heartbreaking to see those brave enough to build their legacy, stone for stone, reach a moderate amount of success only to stop and stagnate without rising to their full potential.

    Fortunately, those who call Africa home are there for each other. We are quick to share advice, teach others what we’ve learned, and work to uplift our unique business community.

    The V5 Africa Webinar series prides itself on showcasing incredible talent and sharing insights with those who wish to improve and grow their business. This week the series addresses something truly critical for the future of every business on this beautiful continent.

    Digital transformation is more than a buzzword, more than storing data on a hard drive instead of a filing cabinet, and more than asking your IT staff to pop a few posts on Facebook. Digital transformation means the difference between thriving and barely surviving.

    All the intricacies of digital transformation can be quite intimidating and we all feel a little resistant to change. That is why having a guide like Vivette Rittmann is incredibly valuable.

    Vivette is a digital anthropologist who has been dragging businesses out of the stone age and into the digital era for years. Armed with an in-depth understanding of how digital transformation affects cultural practices, she is able to facilitate a fundamental shift in business operations and behaviours.

    Allow Vivette to explain what digital transformation is, why we need it, and how we can ensure a successful digital transformation (DX) before it is too late.

    You have nothing to lose, and a bright new perspective to gain, so sit back, relax, and listen to a free, informative webinar by an industry expert. Click here to register.

    Once inspired by how bright your future can be, feel free to ask V5 Digital about how you can start your own digital transformation journey.

    We are equipped to help you navigate around this highly-complex business challenge. We will work with the digital change agents in your business to assist you in identifying business opportunities that will accelerate your progress through the digital transformation maturity stages.

    Contact us today at latigid.5v@nimra.

    NextOptions
    V5 Digital
    We solve business challenges by providing digital marketing strategy and tech solutions to help our customers and clients reach and excite their customers and consumers.



    Related

    The Business Show :: Africa 2022 - This is what you need for business success!
    NSBC.AfricaThe Business Show :: Africa 2022 - This is what you need for business success!28 Feb 2022
    Social Work is an in-demand 21st century career
    SACAPSocial Work is an in-demand 21st century career18 Jan 2022
    Book now: Newsroom Management for PR and Brands: Webinar | 20 May 2021
    Bizcommunity.comBook now: Newsroom Management for PR and Brands: Webinar | 20 May 202112 May 2021
    From Cultural Clichés To Brand Authenticity: VMLY&R marketing event presents stellar lineup
    VMLY&RFrom Cultural Clichés To Brand Authenticity: VMLY&R marketing event presents stellar lineup11 Aug 2020
    Webinar: Small business after Covid-19
    Webinar: Small business after Covid-1914 Apr 2020
    Complimentary webinar on programmatic advertising
    Complimentary webinar on programmatic advertising9 Sep 2016
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz