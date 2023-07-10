Entrepreneurship SMEs
    SME South Africa presents 'Empowering Women in Tech' webinar

    Issued by SME South Africa
    2 Aug 2024
    SME South Africa, the number one resource platform for South African small to medium enterprises (SMEs), is proud to announce its upcoming webinar 'Empowering Women in Tech'. The webinar will take place on 7 August 2024 at 11.30am.
    SME South Africa presents 'Empowering Women in Tech' webinar

    The virtual event aims to bring together women-owned small businesses to discuss the importance of tech integration and how to use technology to propel their businesses further.

    “Our goal with this webinar is to celebrate women in the tech industry. We also aim to inspire any future women entrepreneurs who will be watching,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of Oak Ventures.

    The guest speaker at this month’s webinar will be Phumudzo Madzunya. Phumudzo is a business development manager, with over 13 years of experience in business development and the technology industry. Phumudzo is part of an excellent team of experts who provide business advice to over 100 000 entrepreneurs through SME South Africa’s Advice page. These high-skilled professionals provide the best advice and guidance for our SMEs.

    “We empower professionals to build their brand on our platform by providing them with access to our SMEs, through thought leadership content,” Bosega explains.

    The webinar will focus on a range of topics, including:

    • Women’s roles in the technology sector and entrepreneurship.
    • Tech integration for SME growth, competitiveness and scaling.
    • Integrating technology to create a robust tech ecosystem.

    This webinar is designed to inspire, educate and empower women who want to take advantage of technology for their businesses. It will also provide practical insights for SMEs who are looking to leverage and integrate technology for growth and sustainability.

    Registration for the webinar is free and open to all. You will have the chance to engage with the speaker, ask burning questions, and gain a network of fellow small business owners.

    The experts on the SME South Africa platform are mentors with years of knowledge in how to start, manage and grow a business. They cover an extensive range of industries, meaning that entrepreneurs seeking advice can reach someone who has the right knowledge about a particular topic.

    SME South Africa provides its network of industry leaders with the opportunity to grow their personal brand and increase their business. By becoming an expert mentor on SME Advice, individuals are able to nurture new entrants to their respective industries. Furthermore, mentors can be chosen to participate in one of our monthly webinars.

    The next webinar takes place on 7 August 2024 at 11.30am to 12.30pm. Anyone can register to watch via this link: https://bit.ly/4df138q.

    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.
    Let's do Biz