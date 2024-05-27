Entrepreneurship Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AWIEFBusiness Partners LimitedMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Awards News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Cape Town's HQ Foods named SMME of the Year at Pick n Pay awards

    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development programme recently honoured nine outstanding entrepreneurs at the annual Pick n Pay Small Suppliers Awards. These entrepreneurs were celebrated for their impressive sales achievements and commitment to quality.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The awards recognise the vital role that small and medium enterprises play in enhancing the retail experience and driving innovation within Pick n Pay stores. In the last financial year alone, Pick n Pay spent R6.2bn with South African SMMEs, boosting product variety and value for customers.

    The Enterprise and Supplier Development programme aids new entrants to the formal retail sector by providing essential support and mentorship, helping them thrive within Pick n Pay’s store network.

    The 2024 Pick n Pay SMME of the Year was awarded to Cape Town’s HQ Foods, a company specialising in sauces, spices and atchar. HQ Foods excelled across all key performance indicators, including sales growth, in-store availability, and supplier delivery efficiency and reliability.

    Since joining the programme, HQ Foods now has 38 of its products listed in Pick n Pay stores and achieved impressive sales growth of 24.9% over the past year by concentrating on in-store promotions and taste tests.

    Turnaround Business of the Year went to Jake-Mat of Midrand, a supplier of tissues and detergents, for their remarkable business improvement.

    Fastest Growth Business was awarded to Dreamland Piggery from Vanderbijlpark, noted for their rapid expansion in pig farming and maize production.

    The Innovation Award celebrated Johannesburg’s Rocky Brands for their creativity and originality in manufacturing cleaning and polishing products. They have introduced a new Clean Start range of dishwashing liquids.

    The Awards also recognised small suppliers across five categories:

    • Groceries: Ultra Chem from Gauteng
    • Fresh produce winner: Imperial Crown Trading from KwaZulu-Natal
    • Clothing: Caprini Footwear from KwaZulu-Natal
    • Perishables: Indezi River from KwaZulu-Natal
    • General Merchandise: Glenart Trading from KwaZulu-Natal

    “Our collaborations with these small suppliers help foster their growth in the formal retail market, while also ensuring our customers receive the best products,” said Mark Bandi, Head of Small Business at Pick n Pay. Bandi added that Pick n Pay looked forward to partnering with more local and small businesses to support the retailer’s turnaround strategy by introducing innovative products to its shelves.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related" >

    Related

    Pick n Pay sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5
    Pick n Pay sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5
    12 Jul 2024
    Pick n Pay donates R100k to aid communities affected by WCape storms
    Pick n Pay donates R100k to aid communities affected by WCape storms
    11 Jul 2024
    Sean Summers Pick n Pay CEO. Image supplied
    EXCLUSIVE: Pick n Pay's turnaround guy, Sean Summers - Getting Pick n Pay back in love with what it does
     8 Jul 2024
    A new era for Smart Media: Expanding their reach with Pick n Pay family stores
    Smart MediaA new era for Smart Media: Expanding their reach with Pick n Pay family stores
    28 Jun 2024
    Pick n Pay reintroduces e-waste recycling bins at stores
    Pick n Pay reintroduces e-waste recycling bins at stores
    13 Jun 2024
    Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
    Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed
     10 Jun 2024
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick’s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    3 Jun 2024
    Ackerman Investment Holdings to forego majority shareholder voting control of Pick n Pay
    Ackerman Investment Holdings to forego majority shareholder voting control of Pick n Pay
    27 May 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz