Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesHustle MediaSpark MediaJoe PubliceMediaBizcommunity.comDMASAAdvertising Media ForumMigrationDUKEThirst Bar ServicesVega SchoolArora OnlineEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Editorial Intern Cape Town
  • Content Rights Specialist Johannesburg
  • Camera Operator and Video Editor Cape Town
  • Remuneration and Data Analytics Specialist Johannesburg
  • Human Capital Executive Johannesburg
  • News Reporter - Gauteng Johannesburg
  • Senior Media Planner Johannesburg
  • Online Editorial Assistant Cape Town
  • Business Intellegence Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Video Content Creator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New Frame journalists win Nat Nakasa Award

    19 Sep 2022
    The South African Editors' Forum (Sanef) has announced the Nat Nakasa Award for courageous journalism. Former New Frame journalists, Cebelihle Mbuyisa and Magnificent Mndebele, were honoured with the top prize at an event held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. New Frame is now defunct.
    Picture Supplied.
    Picture Supplied.

    The awards, sponsored by Sanlam, are now in their sixth iteration since the sponsorship started in 2017.

    Brave journalism

    “The duo’s work at New Frame kept the story of the uprising in eSwatini alive for South African audiences,” said one of the judges, veteran journalist, Chrystal Orderson. She serves on the panel with two other journalists, former The Star editor-in-chief, Peter Sullivan, and former Press Ombudsman, Joe Thloloe.

    The awards were addressed by retired Judge, Dr Navi Pillay, who serves on the International Commission on Information and Democracy, which affirms the principles of media freedom, the safety of journalists and media sustainability.

    Pillay said all governments, including South Africa, must take action to promote a free and independent press which is instrumental to combat disinformation, building public trust and advancing the promotion and protection of human rights. “I would say that such action must also protect media sources and whistle-blowers,” she said.

    She said the world honours courageous journalists and that Sanef’s Nat Nakasa Awards fall into the spirit of celebration of brave journalists and expresses public gratitude for their work.

    Source: © Earl Coetzee -
    South Africa's Jacob Zuma is taking a top reporter to court. The verdict could affect journalists' rights

    By 9 Sep 2022

    “This is what counts. The appreciation of the constituency to whom you are accountable. The silencing of journalists is a loss to society, honouring them is a gain,” Pillay said.

    Pillar of democracy

    The Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media went to Shiraaz Mohammed for his body of work, which included spending time with health care workers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Judges noted that Mohammed was working on his own and producing his work without the backup of a big media corporation and putting his own life at risk.

    As part of the awards, Sanef’s members get to nominate a fellow member for the Stephen Wrottesley Award, dedicated to honouring members whose commitment to the journalism field goes beyond the call of duty. This year it was awarded to media freedom activist, former editor, and former Sanef’s management committee member, Angela Quintal. She is now in charge of the Africa programme at the Committee to Protect Journalists, based in New York.

    Pearl Majola spoke on behalf of Sydney Mbhele, group executive: brand saying Sanlam considered these awards to be more than a celebration but an endorsement of media freedom. They were about integrity and the exceptional bravery of journalists who will stand for the truth even at the risk of threats to their very being.

    “We believe in and support robust journalism as one of the strongest pillars of our democracy and so we continue to commit our support for these awards,” said Majola.

    NextOptions
    Read more: journalism, Media freedom, SANEF, Nat Nakasa, Sanlam, Bizcommunity

    Related

    #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement2 days ago
    Source:
    TikTok launches first South African marketing event2 days ago
    Source:
    It's corn! How the online viral 'Corn Kid' is on a well-worn path to fame in the child influencer industry3 days ago
    Source: Instagram.
    YFM producer Lumko Johnson has died3 days ago
    Source:
    From Santa to Elsa: Influencer marketing is a tale as old as time3 days ago
    Source: © The Citizen The hounding of a state witness by three media houses has led to the baning of the live broadcasting of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
    Journalists' behaviour leads to broadcast ban of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial14 Sep 2022
    Picture supplied.
    Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame13 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Report: Young Africans not spending money on local creative work12 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz