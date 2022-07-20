Happy Ntshingila appointed Avatar Media Agency chairperson

Business leader and marketing veteran, Happy Ntshingila, has joined Avatar Media Agency (AMA) as chairperson.

Ntshingila's rise to fame as an advertising pundit is an inspirational story that most aspiring South African advertising practitioners have grown up on.

In 2006 the charismatic marketer went from managing director of HerdBuoys McCann-Erickson at the time to Absa's group marketing executive, then to SuperSport as chief executive.

A more equitable industry for black businesses

Ntshingila's return to the advertising, marketing and media industries will see him have the enviable task of helping shape the future of the industry and establishing key strategic partnerships for AMA.

He says the time has come to break the market domination of globally aligned agencies.

“We are doing this by equipping AMA with all the attributes that global agencies have and more but with 100% black ownership. AMA will also increase participation in a R44bn industry to more black media owners,” he says.

“I come back to this industry as Chairman of AMA with the goal of playing my part in building a more equitable industry for black businesses and to ensure the industry is working with them and not excluding them,” he adds.

Accountability is crucial

In an increasingly challenging media landscape, Ntshingila notes that during the Covid era, return on investment (ROI) has become by far the most important consideration for advertisers and that accountability is crucial.

"The global economic downturn continues to have an impact on ad budgets. The focus now is on achieving more, with less.

“We understand the macro-environment our clients find themselves in and will continue to help them navigate their challenges during this tough period," Ntshingila states.

"Ntshingila’s track record in advertising industry and the corporate world, coupled with the strengths of Park Advertising and M&N, represent the perfect mix to build client confidence and trust in AMA,” says Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, executive chairman of M&N Brands (M&N).

AMA is a full-service media agency backed by Park Advertising and M&N. Its Board comprises Sibu Mabena, founder and managing director of Duma Collective, Chris Botha, group managing director at Park Advertising, Thabang Skwambane, current CEO of Nahana Communications Group and Sean Clarke as CFO, and Mkhwanazi as Acting MD.

AMA is expected to announce the appointment of a MD in due course.