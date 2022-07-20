Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingIrvine PartnersDMASAUniversity of PretoriaEast Coast RadioFlow CommunicationsDUO Marketing + CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaWavemakerFCB JoburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Technical Investment Writer - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Integrated Marketing Communications Project Coordinator Johannesburg
  • CRM Coordinator - Renowned ISP Cape Town
  • Head of Marketing - Sports Entertainment Platform Johannesburg
  • Marketing Administrator Johannesburg
  • Growth Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Analyst - Financial Services Sector Cape Town
  • Marketing Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Irvine Partners launches international office exchange programme

    20 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Irvine Partners
    Integrated marketing agency Irvine Partners has announced the launch of its international office exchange programme.
    Irvine Partners launches international office exchange programme

    Founded in 2010 in Cape Town, the company has since expanded across the continent and internationally. In addition to its Cape Town offices, it has a presence in Johannesburg, Nairobi, Lagos, Accra, and London. While some team members specialise in specific markets, most work across geographies.

    “While we’ve always had cross-geographic teams, they really came into their own over the past couple of years,” says company founder and CEO Rachel Irvine. “Covid-19 was a great leveller when it came to seamless international collaboration.”

    “Through the course of the pandemic, a lot of strong bonds were formed within those teams,” she adds. “By giving those team members the chance to work together in person, we know that those bonds will only be further cemented.”

    The programme also gives participants a chance to broaden their professional horizons, taking lessons from other markets and bringing them back to their home countries.

    Irvine Partners launches international office exchange programme

    The office exchange initiative is the latest addition to a well-established employee happiness programme which also includes a dedicated anonymous mental health counselling service, skills development courses, and an extended leave policy.

    “The pandemic highlighted to us exactly how valuable a committed and engaged team is,” says Irvine. “We’re committed to ensuring that our employees are given every opportunity to grow and thrive as professionals and individuals.”

    The office exchange programme will kicked off this July 2022, with four members of the Irvine Partners team exchanging to Cape Town, Nairobi and Lagos.

    For more information, visit www.irvinepartners.co.za. You can also follow Irvine Partners on LinkedIn. That is also where you can find all the latest vacancies.

    NextOptions
    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.
    Read more: Rachel Irvine, Irvine Partners



    Related

    Airbnb partners with government and local organisations to grow inclusive tourism in the Waterberg region
    Irvine PartnersAirbnb partners with government and local organisations to grow inclusive tourism in the Waterberg region7 Jun 2022
    Source: © Denis Putilov Today businesses have to prioritise relevant, personalised client experiences
    Prioritising the personalised experience for success25 May 2022
    On the CCMA vaccination dismissal ruling: Employers should be cautious in celebrating the outcome of Goldrush
    Irvine PartnersOn the CCMA vaccination dismissal ruling: Employers should be cautious in celebrating the outcome of Goldrush28 Mar 2022
    Pieter Geyser, Brent Haumann and Glenn Gillis
    Relevant and effective marketing methods28 Mar 2022
    Great resignation or much-needed reevaluation: Why skilled employees quitting can be a good thing for SA businesses
    Irvine PartnersGreat resignation or much-needed reevaluation: Why skilled employees quitting can be a good thing for SA businesses17 Mar 2022
    Tips on how to save on car insurance in 2022
    Irvine PartnersTips on how to save on car insurance in 202210 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz