The reason behind Caxton local newspapers free subscription model

The recent announcement of News24's paywall introduction, in order to sustain the accuracy and independence of their news, has highlighted the truth about the importance and the cost of news. "Newsgathering and dissemination is an expensive business."
At Spark Media, we would like to recognise and commend the advertisers who support the local newspapers. Through the sophisticated Caxton distribution network, our advertisers are able to get their printed material and advertising messages into the homes of consumers.
This ‘free subscription’ model supports the delivery of relevant and trustworthy locally relevant news to many suburbs and townships across the country.
“Looking at the combined circulation of local newspapers, they reach at least five million South African homes every week. Local newspaper circulations have been going against the trend of other declining print media types for two decades,” says Olav Westphal, sales director at Spark Media.
“Spark Media continues to be optimistic about the relevance of the local newspapers to both consumers and advertisers. Readers refer to their local papers for the localised content and advertising on a weekly basis,” he concludes.
The Rosebank Killarney Gazette demonstrated a myriad of print insert products recently - from the impressive insert jacket, to an A4 and A3 single sheet insert, a PowerWrap and an eight-page feature insert with an interactive competition by Canon...
The advertiser’s printed inserts receive an amazing depth of readership and attention, which has been supported through our Roots research and international Lumen eye-tracking studies. In 2020, local papers are more than capable of delivering what advertisers need: a large captive audience, receiving free content and paying high volumes of attention to the advertising associated with it.
Spark Media
Spark Media, a division of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.
