Primedia Group starts retrenchment process

The Primedia Group has announced that it has informed employees of its intention to proceed with consultations in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. This decision follows an extensive strategic review process which scrutinised every facet of the business.

The expected impact on our people is a watershed moment for us, as an organisation that recognises their importance in all we do and what we represent. This is a sustainability strategy we had hoped not to have to deploy.

The challenging economic environment in South Africa, rapid technological change and new entrants in the media sector, has placed significant pressure on media businesses to adapt and evolve, in order to stay relevant. This has been further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, and South Africa’s national lockdown on our key clients and industries.Important consideration has been applied to a number of initiatives to reduce the impact of job losses across the Group. However, it has become abundantly clear that Primedia cannot successfully pursue the necessary strategic imperatives and ensure sustainability in the long term in its current modality."We are committed to managing this process with sensitivity and consideration to all affected employees while following the process set out in law," says Phumzile Langeni, Interim CEO,