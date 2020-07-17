Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media News South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#ACACaresCovid19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Primedia Group starts retrenchment process

17 Jul 2020
The Primedia Group has announced that it has informed employees of its intention to proceed with consultations in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. This decision follows an extensive strategic review process which scrutinised every facet of the business.
Photo by Will Francis on Unsplash.

The challenging economic environment in South Africa, rapid technological change and new entrants in the media sector, has placed significant pressure on media businesses to adapt and evolve, in order to stay relevant. This has been further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, and South Africa’s national lockdown on our key clients and industries. 

Important consideration has been applied to a number of initiatives to reduce the impact of job losses across the Group. However, it has become abundantly clear that Primedia cannot successfully pursue the necessary strategic imperatives and ensure sustainability in the long term in its current modality.
The expected impact on our people is a watershed moment for us, as an organisation that recognises their importance in all we do and what we represent. This is a sustainability strategy we had hoped not to have to deploy.
"We are committed to managing this process with sensitivity and consideration to all affected employees while following the process set out in law," says Phumzile Langeni, Interim CEO,
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: retrenchment, Primedia, Phumzile Langeni

Related

Labour and employment: rebuilding and restructuring post lockdown26 Jun 2020
Alternatives to dismissal - contemplating retrenchments post Covid-1915 Jun 2020
New MediaNew Media changes the content marketing game with the acquisition of digital solutions agency Swipe iX4 Jun 2020
Why you should empower those you have to retrench1 Jun 2020
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio appoints Malani van Huyssteen as new commercial manager19 May 2020
Primedia BroadcastingAudio efficacy: Primedia Broadcasting celebrates 9 South African Radio Awards wins17 Apr 2020
The SpaceStation24.com wins Black Pixel for Best Digital Publisher at the IAB Bookmarks20 Mar 2020
The decade of the chosen family5 Mar 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz