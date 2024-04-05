Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 announces key speakers leading transformation conversations

Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital, and events company, unveils the latest highlights for the upcoming Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, scheduled for 17 and 18 July 2024 in Johannesburg. As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, this year’s conference, themed "Africa Rising: Navigating the Path of Inclusive Transformation," promises to be a trendsetting event.

"As we enter a new era, the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference immediately creates a platform for collaboration where top executives and leading entrepreneurs come together to establish key partnerships with the government to fuel economic growth, enhance trade relationships, and improve service delivery. With distinguished voices and award-winning experts engaging over 2 days, we believe it will act as a catalyst for change, propelling businesses towards sustainable growth, adaptable strategies, and a redefined version of success in an ever-evolving landscape,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

Critical discussions led by transformation practitioners

To highlight the importance of empowerment and sustainable transformation, the conference will feature top speakers, including:

Celebrating 25 years of progress in women's empowerment, speakers Charmaine Houvet, Futhi Mtoba, and Phumzile Langeni will drive the panel discussion titled "25 Years of Women's Empowerment: Advancing Women as Catalysts for Transformation and Equality." This panel will address the pivotal role of women, especially black women, as key economic contributors in South African households. It will focus on effectively integrating women into the B-BBEE and transformation agenda by examining policy enhancements to better support their crucial roles in driving economic and social change.

Recognising that the conference occurs during Mandela Month, the panel discussion titled "67 Minutes for Mankind” reminds us that Mandela Day on 18 July stands as a powerful call to action, urging us to not only confront the lingering disparities and inequities as a result of our history as a country but also to share best practices and proven approaches that can drive sustainable transformation that benefits both communities and businesses alike.



“When we read we are able to travel to many places, meet many people and understand the world." Nelson Mandela



The event acknowledges the significance that Mandela Day is not a one-time charity event but a reminder that South Africans should move towards sustainable initiatives that uplift communities and promote economic inclusion.

Conference attendees are invited to participate in an activation by bringing books that will be added to a bookshelf at the conference and donated to a relevant organisation.

Nedbank proudly joins our conference as the platinum sponsor, Merchants, Sanlam and Sanofi as the silver session sponsors, and Fasset Seta as a bronze sponsor.

Showcase counters will feature a variety of businesses, including Hloba Clothing, BEE 123, Secondment, Orzoflash Pty Ltd, Gripp Advisory, TicketKore, and Aurik Enterprise Development.

Strategic partners include Primedia Outdoor, Good Governance Africa, BPESA, the Association of BBBEE Professionals, Mail & Guardian, Simodisa Startup, and Black Umbrellas.

Our media partner includes Tractor Outdoor and our lifestyle partner, GQ Tissue Products (Pty) Ltd.

Ralf Fletcher concluded, "We are deeply grateful to our partners and sponsors for their unwavering support. Their involvement is crucial in making this conference a success and in driving the transformation agenda forward."

