    Prebo Digital welcomes Mr Price Home onboard

    Issued by Prebo Digital
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    Prebo Digital, a leading performance marketing agency in South Africa, announces its strategic partnership with Mr Price Home, a prominent South African retailer specialising in homeware, furniture and décor.
    A partnership based on shared values

    Prebo Digital and Mr Price Home's collaboration is built on a strong alignment of values, fostering a solid foundation for this partnership. A shared passion for delivering exceptional value, service and partnership guides them towards mutual success and growth. 

    “A significant factor in our enthusiasm for this partnership is the clear alignment on core values: passion, added value, and partnership,” says one of Prebo Digital’s founders and CEO, Timo Dinkelman. “These are more than just words on a wall; the Mr Price Home team strongly communicated (these core values) throughout our meetings. We're confident this shared foundation will fuel our success together”.

    A partnership based on strategic growth

    Prebo Digital is known for translating business objectives into powerful digital marketing strategies and will take this approach with Mr Price Home’s Google Ads strategy. Prebo Digital will provide Mr Price Home with a comprehensive suite of Google Ads campaign management services. This will include developing data-driven Google Ads strategies to maximise impact and conversions and ongoing campaign management and performance optimisation.

    With their expertise in big data, they excel in ensuring scalability across data housing, processing, and visualisation. This enables real-time analysis across various marketing channels, empowering them to promptly respond to shifts in customer behaviour and fine-tune marketing strategies accordingly. The outcome and benefit for Mr Price Home? More effective campaigns leading to increased profitability.

    Prebo Digital brings a wealth of experience to the table. “We have a proven track record in e-commerce, developing successful omnichannel strategies, and seamlessly bridging the gap between online and physical stores. Our expertise in marketing data models, reporting, and insights will be instrumental in driving brand growth and achieving Mr Price Home's business objectives, “ added Precious Chindongo, Prebo Digital’s founder and CEO. 

    About Prebo Digital

    Prebo Digital is a trusted performance marketing agency that provides full-funnel digital marketing solutions, data-driven strategies, and insights to empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth online.

    Mr Price Home 

    Mr Price Home is a leading South African retailer offering a wide range of stylish and value-for-money home décor, furniture and lifestyle products. The brand is renowned for its value and the creation of inspiring living spaces.

    marketing, Mr Price, Prebo Digital, Timo Dinkelman
