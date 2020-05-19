Getting real about fake news

What do we mean by fake news?

‘Fake news’ is simply a current term for false information which spreads widely. It can be misinformation (defined as material, which is incorrect, but the propagator does not know or believe it to be false) and dis-information (which is material that is deliberately incorrect).Social media has proven to be a devastatingly effective spreader of false information, far faster and to a far wider audience than was ever possible before.Fake news by any other name has been around for millennia.Octavian killed himself in 14 AD after false rumours of Cleopatra’s suicide and Benjamin Franklin created a fake issue of the Boston Newspaper in the 18th century to build sympathy for the American Revolution. The specific term has gained currency through Donald Trump’s persistent use of it.Fake news has two key drivers. These two drivers are not mutually exclusive. Often, they inter-connect.While there is some evidence that consumers are getting smarter at filtering fake news and that some audiences are less susceptible to its influence than had been feared, there is now a high-tech industry devoted to generating fake news for either political or commercial gain.The ‘product’ is evolving and getting more sophisticated. Of concern is the rise of deep fake video which can credibly create a video of someone saying something they never said.Even trusted news brands fall for fake news. News24.com spread a false story in April 2020 about Covid-19 vaccine trials in Africa that was highly damaging to the Gates Foundation.Currently, most of the fake news is connected to political or social issues. But brands have been negatively impacted by the phenomenon in the past and will, we believe, increasingly become either collateral damage or specific targets.Disinfectant manufacturers had to issue warnings to consumers not to ingest their products after a media briefing by President Trump suggested this might be effective in fighting Covid-19.Coca-Cola had to handle a story spreading through Facebook that its Dasani bottled water had parasites in it.KFC in Durban were the target of a man posting a fake video of an alleged KFC Meal containing maggots. It revived interest in an old story which had spread on social in 2015.No one connected to the brand should be, either deliberately or inadvertently, involved in the spreading of fake news, either personally or in the brand’s name.No one in the business should ever be acting on news or information that is fake.Brand teams need to have plans in place to be aware of, to analyse, and, if necessary, to counter-act fake news connected to the brand.Brand advertising should never appear on websites known for fake news, or alongside fake news items. This can damage a brand’s credibility. Another concern is fake audiences - Pixelate’s research in 2017 showed 20% of pay-per-click conversions are fraudulent. These media placement issues are not addressed in this white paper – they require different expertise and analysis.Everyone connected to a brand should be alerted to their responsibilities regarding fake news, especially during the current pandemic where rumours can spark significant consequences.This is a responsibility as an individual citizen and as an employee of a brand.Now, WhatsApp is a particularly virulent space for the spreading of fake news, even with the new limitations on numbers of addresses for sharing. This is probably because the medium feels more personal than Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.