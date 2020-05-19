The impact of Covid-19 on influencer marketing

It's clear to anyone paying attention that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected how influencers behave and are perceived. But do you know exactly how? By doing what Humanz does best, we have analysed every single post for every single influencer in South Africa since the start of lockdown and have drawn some key learnings.



We invite you to join Pierre Cassuto (Global CMO/Africa CEO) for a FREE webinar where we unpack our findings and discuss how brands and agencies can shift their strategy to continue connecting with consumers via influencers.



All attendees will also get exclusive early access to our free updated "Influencer Marketing in South Africa Benchmarks Report."



Spaces are limited. Book your spot here:



We invite you to join Pierre Cassuto (Global CMO/Africa CEO) for a FREE webinar where we unpack our findings and discuss how brands and agencies can shift their strategy to continue connecting with consumers via influencers.All attendees will also get exclusive early access to our free updated "Influencer Marketing in South Africa Benchmarks Report."Spaces are limited. Book your spot here: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/HumanzCovid19Webinar

Top stories

News