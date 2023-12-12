Zara removes ad after Gaza similarities pointed out

On Monday, Zara removed an advertising campaign featuring mannequins with missing limbs and statues wrapped in white from its website and app.

The ad has been removed from social media. Source: X.

This move followed calls by some pro-Palestine activists for a boycott of the fashion retailer. Inditex, the parent company of Zara, stated that the change was part of its routine procedure for refreshing content. While not addressing the boycott calls, Inditex mentioned that the "Atelier" collection was conceived in July, and the photos were taken in September. The conflict between Israel and Hamas began after 7 October.

After the launch of the campaign, thousands of social media users commented negatively on the brands Instagram account. Pro-Palestine supporters said the white images of mannequins resemble photos of deceased and decapitated Palestinians in Gaza, with their mourning families.

The retailer said the advert is inspired by men's tailoring in past centuries.

In 2022, reports emerged that certain Palestinians shared videos depicting the burning of Zara clothes, urging others to participate in a boycott. This reaction was prompted by the fact that a franchise owner of Zara stores in Israel had organised a campaign event at his home for the ultra-right-wing Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Since the Israel and Hamas war in October there has been an increase in heightened sensitivities to brands seen as supporting either side. Some of the brands that have been called out for either seen as supporting Israel or Palestine include McDonalds, Starbucks and Huda Beauty.

More than 18,000 people have lost their lives and 1.9m people have been displaced since 7 October.