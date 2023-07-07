Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement

The panel, consisting of industry experts, includes:



Karabo Songo, ACA chair and deputy chair Effie South Africa, will moderate the panel discussion, posing tough questions on how to best implement procurement practices to drive marketing effectiveness.

This interactive dialogue and Q&A session will take place on Thursday, 20 July at GIBS, commencing at 5.30pm. Limited seats are available, and interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP directly to az.oc.asaca@adnawl.

The procurement of valuable marketing services plays a pivotal role in enabling brands to invest confidently while navigating conflicting goals such as cost savings and growth. Efficiency within advertising spend should not diminish brand impact but rather effectively contribute to growth, innovation, and brand awareness objectives.

"Immerse yourself in an enlightening dialogue focused on the strategic intersection of marketing procurement. Join us as we explore how the right procurement practices can unlock substantial business value. Our esteemed panellists will delve into the dynamic landscape of marketing procurement, sharing invaluable insights on leveraging creativity to outshine competitors and achieve unparalleled success in today's ever-evolving market," says Anwar Jappie, chair of Effie South Africa.

Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA and Effie South Africa, emphasises: "Marketing effectiveness rests on a number factors, and this includes a well-executed procurement strategy. As the industry evolves, it becomes increasingly crucial for the c-suite to prioritise the integration of marketing procurement into business objectives. Through our dialogue series, we unite industry leaders to discuss and exchange profound insights on the vital aspects of marketing effectiveness. This platform serves as a catalyst, emphasising the indispensability of marketing effectiveness in driving the future triumph of our dynamic industry as a whole."

Brands and organisations are constantly seeking new ways to assess, enhance, and monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing spend. However, there often appears to be a lack of mutually beneficial partnership between the marketing and procurement functions. The relationship is often characterised by coolness and occasional antagonism, largely stemming from mutual misunderstanding. This dialogue seeks to unpack how the procurement and marketing functions should explore processes that allow them to work together, smarter and more effectively, leveraging their individual strengths.

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, Investec and GIB, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective. The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on 15 September, 2023.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023.

For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.



