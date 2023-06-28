Nedbank launches latest campaign - giving South Africans a reality check

Leading up to Savings Month, Nedbank in partnership with agency Joe Public launched their latest campaign showcasing the harsh reality of not saving enough for retirement.

“90% of South Africans do not save enough for retirement. On top of that, the average South African spends 80% of their salary in just five days, and 67% of their monthly income is used to pay off debt. These statistics are alarming, and as the money experts who do good, Nedbank recognised the need to bring awareness to the issue of spending behaviour and saving in South Africa,” commented Buli Ndlovu, executive head, Retail and Business Banking Marketing for Nedbank.

For our activation we took over The Greenhouse, a trendy restaurant in Sandton, Africa’s richest square mile, and substituted the young and lively waitrons with elderly actors who were way past retirement age. We captured everything on hidden cameras to later reach a wider audience online.

There were mixed reactions from the patrons during their dining experience, and it was only when the bill arrived highlighting the campaign message: “Reality Check. 90% of South Africans can’t afford to retire”, that the penny dropped.

The campaign sparked a lively debate about retirement online, and as hoped, also resulted in the kind of introspection about saving that leads to action.

“Most South Africans find it difficult to save but what they don’t realise is that it’s never too late to start, even with a small amount every month. The more we can highlight issues like this in our communication, the brighter our future as a nation will be,” added Martin Schlumpf, Integrated Executive Creative Director for Joe Public United.

Watch the ad here.

Credits

Agency: Joe Public

Regional Agency: Joe Public United

Brand: Nedbank

Product: Investments

Agency art director: Lizandri van de Merwe, Candice Mcleroth

Agency managing director: Khuthala Gala Holten

Account management: Candice Shortt, Phindile Ndzekeli, Vuyo Tena

Agency producer: Tshepiso Moerane

Marketing (client): Khensani Nobanda, Buli Ndlovu, Theresa Mkwanazi, Kesh Babulal

Chief creative officer: Pepe Marais, Xolisa Dyeshana

Executive creative director: Martin Schlumpf, Claudi Potter

Creative director: Jeanine Vermaak

Strategist: Chad Nelson

Media agency: Humanz, Nedbank Group Digital

Regional agency group: Joe Public United

Writer: Vuyani Plata, Kyle Lazarus, Pakamani Mancotywa

Production Company: Spitfire

Director: Katlego Baaitse

Executive producer: Liesl Lategan

Line producer: Ed van Blerk

Director of photography: Diego Ollivier

Production art director: Wayne Smith

Stylist: Aldridge Elastro

Assistant stylist: Lebo Lubisi

Head of research: Brennan Lewis

Casting directors: Gray’s Casting Directors

Editor: Ryan Norwood-Young

Editing company: Aces Up

Sound company: Studi Joe

Sound engineer: Sergio Da Cruz

Post-production: Aces Up

Post-production offline: Aces Up

Post-production online: Aces Up

Post-production online: Editor Michael Lange