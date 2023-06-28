Nedbank launches latest campaign - giving South Africans a reality check

“90% of South Africans do not save enough for retirement. On top of that, the average South African spends 80% of their salary in just five days, and 67% of their monthly income is used to pay off debt. These statistics are alarming, and as the money experts who do good, Nedbank recognised the need to bring awareness to the issue of spending behaviour and saving in South Africa,” commented Buli Ndlovu, executive head, Retail and Business Banking Marketing for Nedbank.
For our activation we took over The Greenhouse, a trendy restaurant in Sandton, Africa’s richest square mile, and substituted the young and lively waitrons with elderly actors who were way past retirement age. We captured everything on hidden cameras to later reach a wider audience online.
There were mixed reactions from the patrons during their dining experience, and it was only when the bill arrived highlighting the campaign message: “Reality Check. 90% of South Africans can’t afford to retire”, that the penny dropped.
The campaign sparked a lively debate about retirement online, and as hoped, also resulted in the kind of introspection about saving that leads to action.
“Most South Africans find it difficult to save but what they don’t realise is that it’s never too late to start, even with a small amount every month. The more we can highlight issues like this in our communication, the brighter our future as a nation will be,” added Martin Schlumpf, Integrated Executive Creative Director for Joe Public United.
Watch the ad here.
Agency: Joe Public
Regional Agency: Joe Public United
Brand: Nedbank
Product: Investments
Agency art director: Lizandri van de Merwe, Candice Mcleroth
Agency managing director: Khuthala Gala Holten
Account management: Candice Shortt, Phindile Ndzekeli, Vuyo Tena
Agency producer: Tshepiso Moerane
Marketing (client): Khensani Nobanda, Buli Ndlovu, Theresa Mkwanazi, Kesh Babulal
Chief creative officer: Pepe Marais, Xolisa Dyeshana
Executive creative director: Martin Schlumpf, Claudi Potter
Creative director: Jeanine Vermaak
Strategist: Chad Nelson
Media agency: Humanz, Nedbank Group Digital
Regional agency group: Joe Public United
Writer: Vuyani Plata, Kyle Lazarus, Pakamani Mancotywa
Production Company: Spitfire
Director: Katlego Baaitse
Executive producer: Liesl Lategan
Line producer: Ed van Blerk
Director of photography: Diego Ollivier
Production art director: Wayne Smith
Stylist: Aldridge Elastro
Assistant stylist: Lebo Lubisi
Head of research: Brennan Lewis
Casting directors: Gray’s Casting Directors
Editor: Ryan Norwood-Young
Editing company: Aces Up
Sound company: Studi Joe
Sound engineer: Sergio Da Cruz
Post-production: Aces Up
Post-production offline: Aces Up
Post-production online: Aces Up
Post-production online: Editor Michael Lange