All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners

The Clio Awards recognises exceptional work and talent in various specialised industries such as sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis, and health.
Ogilvy SA dominated at the awards which were released at the end of April.
Design Craft: Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa
Audio Craft: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising
Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft: Volkswagen Polo’s Game On
Film: KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa
Media and public relations: Carling Black Label’s Bride Armour by Ogilvy South Africa
Audio Craft – Copywriting: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising
Design Craft (Spatial): Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa
Film (Casting / Performance): KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa