Africa


All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners

3 May 2023
South African creatives shined at this years Clio Awards with eight silver and bronze wins.
KFC's Anything for the taste ad won in the silver and bronze categories.
The Clio Awards recognises exceptional work and talent in various specialised industries such as sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis, and health.

Ogilvy SA dominated at the awards which were released at the end of April.

Silver:

Design Craft: Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa
Audio Craft: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising
Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft: Volkswagen Polo’s Game On
Film: KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa
Media and public relations: Carling Black Label’s Bride Armour by Ogilvy South Africa

Bronze:

Audio Craft – Copywriting: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising
Design Craft (Spatial): Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa
Film (Casting / Performance): KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa

Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist

11 Apr 2023

