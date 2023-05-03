All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners

South African creatives shined at this years Clio Awards with eight silver and bronze wins.

KFC's Anything for the taste ad won in the silver and bronze categories.

The Clio Awards recognises exceptional work and talent in various specialised industries such as sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis, and health.

Ogilvy SA dominated at the awards which were released at the end of April.

Silver:

Design Craft: Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa

Audio Craft: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising

Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft: Volkswagen Polo’s Game On

Film: KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa

Media and public relations: Carling Black Label’s Bride Armour by Ogilvy South Africa

Bronze:

Audio Craft – Copywriting: Savanna’s Jab Jab by Grey Advertising

Design Craft (Spatial): Spotify Sound Tour campaign by Ogilvy South Africa

Film (Casting / Performance): KFC’s Anything for the taste by Ogilvy South Africa