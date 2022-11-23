BehindtheCampaign: Coca Cola's Tab retires after nearly 60 years

As Tab retires from the shelves after nearly 60 years in the market, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) has launched a new campaign to get consumers to purchase Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine as their go-to cola.

Source: Supplied.

Portfolio refresh



The campaign was created by FCB Joburg, implemented on digital channels by Wunderman Thompson and amplified by a PR campaign from RAPT Creative.

Two years ago, TCCC announced it would retire select products in various markets around the world as part of a global portfolio refresh.

As part of the refresh, TCCC said it would discontinue Tab, in South Africa.

“A guy walks into a bar. He orders a TaB. Then he gets the tab.” TaB has been at the heart of South African culture for decades. Thanks for all the memories. Welcome to SA, Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine! �� pic.twitter.com/qqumxVU2b2

— Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 6, 2022



“Included in TCCC’s low calorie/low kilojoule stable today is Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine. Others of our innovative diet beverage options are Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Original Taste Less Sugar, Fanta No Sugar, Sprite No Sugar and Stony Ginger Beer No Sugar

“Largely regarded as Tab’s successor, Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine certainly delivers the same product benefits without compromising on taste and quality,” said Coca-Cola Category Africa senior director, Silke Bucker.



Final salutation



According to FCB Joburg Executive Creative Director, Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa, the agency’s objective was to salute Tab’s iconic status and acknowledge the role it had played in many consumers’ lives.

“The key take-out we wanted with this campaign was ‘Let’s celebrate Tab’. You know, a ‘don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened’ vibe,” he said.

Starting in September, across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other select sites, catchy phrases and fun puns captured the sentiment. ‘Ring up the Tab’ and ‘Hey, waiter, can you bring me my Tab for the last?” being two of Kambuwa’s favourites. There was also a call for consumers to share their favourite Tab memories.

This initial phase was followed in October and November by executions that spoke to the Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine benefits with lines like ‘That epic Coke taste without the caffeine rush’, and ‘Tab out, Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine’.

Credits: