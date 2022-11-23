Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCOnPoint PRRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Pretoria, Johannesburg
  • Store Managers East London, Pietermaritzburg
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Witbank, Potchestroom, Rusternberg, Polokwane
  • Supervisors Bloemfontein, Kimberley
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Walmart's R6.4bn buyout of Massmart a done deal

    23 Nov 2022
    American multinational retail corporation Walmart has concluded the R6.4bn deal to secure full ownership of African retail giant Massmart. As of this week, Massmart has been delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is now a fully-owned Walmart subsidiary.
    Source: Massmart
    Source: Massmart

    Massmart, which owns prominent local retailers Game, Makro and Builder’s Warehouse, said the deal provides it with the financial and operational support to reach its growth objectives. "It is also an overwhelmingly positive vote of confidence in South Africa by the world’s leading retail group," Massmart said.

    Image supplied. Fred Razak, Chief Trading Strategist from CMTrading
    Why Walmart's intended buyout of Massmart is a good thing

    By 20 Sep 2022

    A cash price of R62 per share was proposed through a scheme of arrangement or a general offer, presenting an opportunity for minority shareholders to realise immediate value in an environment where there are no near-term catalysts for a Massmart re-rating.

    “Walmart is excited to be able to build on the long-term commitment we have already made to our South African customers, associates, and partners. Most importantly, this transaction represents a positive vote of confidence in Massmart and in South Africa, which will allow us to continue to contribute meaningfully to future economic growth in the region,” said Judith Mckenna, Walmart International CEO.

    Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration
    Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration

    By 21 Oct 2022

    Standard Bank Group acted as the sole financial advisor and transaction sponsor for Massmart.

    “Massmart is a key component of South Africa’s retail sector which employs thousands of people and contributes to economic growth on the continent. As a bank committed to Africa and her people, we recognise the value of this transaction in building Massmart’s resilience in an intensely competitive and challenging economic environment,” said Clive Potter, head of client coverage SA at Standard Bank.

    Michael Dempster, executive, advisory at Standard Bank Group, added, “Walmart’s expertise and support will unlock significant growth opportunities for Massmart, which in turn have the potential to create jobs and develop local economies across the region.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: Massmart, Game, Makro, Standard Bank, Walmart, african retail, Builders, Judith McKenna

    Related

    Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo
    Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo1 hour ago
    Makro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals
    Atmosphere CommunicationsMakro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals1 day ago
    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday
    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday18 Nov 2022
    Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022
    Topco MediaWomen rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 202215 Nov 2022
    Source: Massmart
    How Walmart has helped Massmart ramp up e-commerce31 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Game does away with month-long Black Friday promo24 Oct 2022
    Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration
    Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration21 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Standard Bank commits R300bn to sustainability target21 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz