Havas Middle East top in Middle East & Africa region New York Festivals AME Awards

The New York Festivals AME Awards have announced the 2022 award-winners, with Havas Middle East awarded the AME Platinum Award in the Middle East & Africa region for Liquid Billboard for client adidas.

It is one of four international agencies recognised by the AME Grand Jury with 2022 AME Regional Platinum Awards.

The New York Festivals AME Awards celebrate effectiveness worldwide. The international AME Awards Grand Jury also awarded the AME Best of Show (Grand Award), one Green Award, 25 Gold, 31 Silver, 39 Bronze and 30 Finalist Certificate Awards for their ground-breaking results-driven work.

Middle East & Africa

Havas Middle East’s Liquid Billboard for client adidas also earned it an additional three Gold Towers.

To launch adidas’ new inclusive line and inspire women to embrace water with confidence the agency designed and created the Liquid Billboard, the world’s first swimmable media space.

The activation sparked social conversations about making swimming more inclusive as a sport across 60 countries on six continents and earned organic PR in over 40 languages reaching 350+ million people with $6m earned media. The campaign resulted in a 70% sell-through of the new inclusive line within four weeks.

Europe

Seven.One AdFactory / Creative House / White Rabbit Budapest / WallDecaux was honoured for their innovative work “#flutwein – Our Worst Vintage” with the top AME honour Best of Show (Grand Award) and the AME Platinum – Europe. The campaign, created for client Flutwein, also earned three Gold Tower Awards.

Impressive results include €100,000 donated after the first day. After the first week, the goal of €1m was reached. The value of the wine rose by 4500% and collected more than €4,4m.

Flutwein reached twice the effectiveness of the most successful German crowdfunding campaign to date. Press coverage reached a total of over 800 million gross contacts.

Asia Pacific

Special New Zealand earned the 2022 AME Platinum Award - Asia Pacific for “David's Unusables” for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand. The agency also earned two Golds for the campaign.

To increase awareness of the debilitating disease that causes muscle deterioration, Motor Neurone Disease, Special NZ utilised a media-led idea that charted the ‘real-life’ decline of David Seymour by selling items he could no longer use on NZ’s leading e-marketplace – Trade Me (a NZ version of Ebay). The TradeMe store – David’s Unusables, showcased 33 items listed in a timeline relative to David’s physical deterioration and told the story of David’s loss.

This auction also became a vehicle for storytelling. Results include 41 individual PR articles worth over $230,000 and 7.9 million impressions (duplicated reach).

North America

Alma DDB USA’s Better With Pepsi scored the AME Platinum – North America. The campaign also earned two additional Gold Towers.

The core building block of the initiative was the paper artwork that uncovered Pepsi’s logo in the wrappers of the top burger chains. With three key images, the campaign was simple, yet unforgettable. Impressive results.

Adweek claimed it was the brand’s best work in years, 3.6 billion impressions including OOH, Twitter, programmatic (TMZ, Radar Online, Perez Hilton), and print. 1.3 million Twitter engagements at an 11% engagement rate, 720% higher than the typical Pepsi trademark benchmark of 1.34%. The OOH drove 1.16 million impressions across NYC, LA, Dublin OH, Miami and Chicago, with the New York Postprint driving an additional 181,000 impressions which led to a 29% increase in brand consideration.

AME Green Award

AMVBBDO UK earned the prestigious AME Green Award for “Hope Reef” for client Sheba. The campaign also earned an AME Gold and two Silver.

One million people have explored Hope Reef on Google Maps. Sheba’s “Reef Star” System has been adopted by five more countries. 20 million views on their YouTube channel have raised enough funds for a new crowdfunded reef. Global PR includes 2.5 billion earned impressions (BBC, Forbes, and National Geographic) and a 276% increase in positive social conversations about reef restoration. Brand awareness grew +17%, purchase intent by +14%.

