Loeries Creative Week to be held in vibrant District Six, Cape Town

The Loeries Creative Week 2022 will be held in the City of Cape Town's District Six area from 3 October to 8 October.

The Loeries is Africa’s and the Middle East’s premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry.

For the 2022 edition of Loeries Creative Week, District Six will be transformed into a vibrant hub where creative excellence from across the region will combine with the history and culture of District Six to amplify this year’s theme which aims to inspire the industry to #CreateMagic.

District Six is in an area rich in cultural heritage. It was destroyed by the Apartheid government due to its image as a space where diversity could thrive within a single community.

Today, the vibrancy of the area is directly inspired by the original community of District Six and Loeries Creative Week will serve to create greater focus on the area while ensuring that the events of the week helps support the businesses in the community.

The week also promises a cultural immersion into the various spaces within District Six which include The District Six Homecoming Centre, The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the District Six Museum.

A week of creative activities

Creative minds from the region as well as the public will be treated to the following week-long activities:

Loeries Creative Week Masterclasses (5 and; 6 October): the District Six Homecoming centre plays hosts to inspirational sessions from leading speakers in the industry.

Loeries International Seminar of Creativity (6 October): five international Loeries Jury presidents will share their insights on the global brand communications industry at the Cape Town City Hall.

Loeries Film Awards (6 October): The Lookout, a glass marque overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, sets the stage for the Loeries Film Awards ceremony which celebrates the best in Film and Film Crafts.

Loeries Student Expo (6 and; 7 October): the foyer of the Fugard Theatre will be decorated with brag board displays from final year brand communication students.

Loeries Student Awards Ceremony (7 October): the main theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre will host a dedicated awards ceremony for the Student and Student Crafts categories

Loeries Awards Ceremony (7 October): The Lookout plays host to the announcement of winners in the following categories Live, public relations, out of home, print, digital, design, effective creativity, radio, shared value, service design, media innovation, young creatives, integrated, hall of fame, marketing leadership and innovation award, agency and regional agency of the year and the Grand Prix awards.

Loeries Official After Party (7 October): the festivities conclude at Harrington’s Cocktail Lounge for what promises to be the biggest industry after party.

Events open to all

“We are so excited to be able to bring Loeries Creative Week to District Six,” says Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loerie Awards, “The area is a vibrant hub that will deliver a truly unique experience for visitors from across Africa and the Middle East. We also aim to ensure that we will leave the District Six area stronger post the events of the week.”

Loeries Creative Week is open to all who wish to be inspired to #CreateMagic.

Tickets for Loeries Creative Week 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting loeries.com



