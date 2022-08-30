Sibusiso Sitole named 2022 to 2024 Loeries Board chairperson

Sibusiso Sitole is the new chairperson of The Loeries board from 2022 to 2024. The co-founder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number takes over from the 2020 to 2022 chair, Fran Luckin, Grey Africa's chief creative officer.

Co-founder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number, Sibusiso Sitole, was recently elected as the new chairperson of The Loeries

"I feel humbled and blessed to have been given the opportunity to take on the role as chairperson of the Loeries. I look forward to playing a role in recognising and celebrating the power of creativity across the region. Ultimately, it’s really about my fellow creative peers — nurturing, supporting, honouring and being a part of them realising their inherent potential and ability to compete globally," says Sitole.

Luckin says, “My two years’ tenure as Loeries chairperson seems to have flown by. It has been such a privilege to be involved with a committed, resilient and hard-working team like the Loerie Awards Company and Board. When I stepped into the role, we were in the middle of a pandemic. As I step out of it, we stand on the brink of the Loeries’ 45th anniversary. And thanks to the hard work of The Loerie Awards Company and the Board, it’s going to be an epic year.”

Loeries Creative Week 2022

This year Loeries Creative Week will be held between 3 - 7 October in the City of Cape Town. The events will be primarily focused in the District Six area which offers a creative environment that is perfectly tailored to the brand communications industry. The theme of the festival is “Create Magic.”

2021 saw the Loeries hosting the first physical Loeries Creative Week since 2019 and the initiation of a partnership with the City of Cape Town, which continues in 2022. Last year the Loeries recorded over 2,000 entries, spread across 302 agencies and 636 brands. 14 countries entered across Africa and the Middle East.

The Loeries began 44 years ago with the core goal of recognising, rewarding, inspiring and fostering creativity — a mission it continues nearly half a century later. The Loeries celebrates the innovative work done by brands, agencies, production companies and individuals in their pursuit of communication that creates a positive impact on the lives of consumers and the economy.