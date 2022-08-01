Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced

Five global brand communications industry experts from the US, Europe and Asia have been announced as the jury presidents for this year's Loeries Creative Week, which takes place from 3 to 7 October.

Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week

The global spread of premium industry experts selected as jury presidents, represent diverse disciplines and are entrenched in the ever-evolving creative brand communications industry.

The five jury presidents

Films and Films Crafts Category: Debbi Van Deven

From Kansas is the chief creative officer of VMLY & R and a creative firebrand who has presided over top international juries such as Ad Age Creativity, Andys, Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity amongst many.



Radio category: Mariana O’Kelly

Global executive creative director, from Chicago, an awarded Creative Leader with 27 years experience in the creative brand communication industry. She has won multiple Grand Prix at Cannes as well as over 70 globally recognised awards.



Artist and Design Category: Esra Gulmen

Berlin artist and designer is an accomplished fine artist, art director and designer. She is a well-rounded artist, named amongst the world’s best 200 illustrators in Lurzer’s Archive magazine.



The Live, PR & OOH and Integrated Category: Karin Osager-Birch

Vice-president creative of Lyft in Chicago, she regularly judges Cannes Lion, the One Show as well as D& AD, she has held numerous prestigious global Creative Director positions at reputable agencies such as WPP’s Blue Hive in London as well as FCB West in San Francisco.



Digital and Digital Crafts Category: Natalie Lam She is the chief creative officer for Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Her 20+ year career included senior creative leadership positions at Google Art, Copy and Code, R/GA, Ogilvy and McCann World Group in NYC. She is a frequent jury president and judge at global and regional awards shows such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, ADC, LIA, and Spikes.

Creative excellence rising to the top

The Jury Presidents are responsible for governing the process whereby the judges will apply their minds to thousands of submissions from across Africa and the Middle East. The key goal is to ensure that only the best examples of creative excellence rise to the top and serve as inspiration for work that truly impacts consumers across the region to make choices that add value to their lives.

They will judge over 2000 submissions showcasing creative brilliance in the region. This year marks the 44th year for the premier brand communication awards.

Creating magic

The 2022 Loerie Awards are all about Creating Magic. Members of the wider brand communications industry from across Africa and the Middle East are encouraged to go beyond their limitations in creating work that celebrates and inspires creative magic.

Lam, who is one of the jury presidents says, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic, I am looking for magical ideas with impact at scale.”

Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj says, “The ability to Create Magic is truly an intrinsic part of our industry. This year we will be reigniting the desire to amplify the magic put out by our industry through the awards ceremonies, masterclasses, networking events and entertainment. We are promoting true inclusivity and attendance is open to the public.”

Tickets to Loeries Creative Week go on sale in August and the awards are being hosted in the City of Cape Town.Further information on the Loeries can be found on here



