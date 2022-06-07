Loeries 2022 live in Cape Town

This year the Loeries will again be live in Cape Town this year, but at a different venue - with a sea view - and judging will also be live, taking place at a venue in the Mother City.

Extended closing date

We've heard your cries and we know a little extra time can make a big difference. This is why we are extending the entry deadline to the 15th of June 2022.#Loeries2022 pic.twitter.com/1hzN5jk8Rr — Loeries (@loeries) June 1, 2022

Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, made the announcement at a brunch with industry friends at Rockets in Bryanston. "Loeries will be a totally new experience this year, so start preparing," Sewraj told the invited industry.Last year's Loeries Awards in Cape Town was a hybrid event.He also said that following his recent visits to Turkey and countries in the Middle East, representatives from these countries would be present at this year's awards event.The closing date for entries this year was extended at the beginning of the month to 15 June.Rewarding creativity for over 40 years, Loeries is Africa and the Middle East’s premier award, recognising, rewarding inspiring and fostering creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.The Awards are internationally recognised and included in the Warc Report.It is the only award endorsed by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), the Brand Council South Africa (BCSA), the Creative Circle (CC), the Commercial Producers Association (CPA), IAB South Africa, the Exhibition Association of Southern Africa (EXSA), the South African Institute of Architects (SAIA) and the South African Institute of the Interior Design Professions (IID).