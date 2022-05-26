Industries

    Media powerhouse has joined the Vicinity Media team

    26 May 2022
    Issued by: Vicinity Media
    Leading location technology and data business Vicinity Media are proud to announce that digital OOH marketing strategist Bianca Pianese has joined the team.
    Vicinity’s vision is to use industry leading data to build and reach audiences across all digital media formats. Bianca’s appointment indicates that this vision is becoming a reality.

    Vicinity COO Neil Clarence comments, “Bianca’s experience and skillset strengthen our Omnichannel campaign approach. We will continue to appoint leading experts from different media sectors as we use our industry leading data to manage the delivery of all media formats as digital convergence continues.”

    Bianca’s unique multi-national experience on client, media owner and media agency side has shaped her holistic and strategic approach. Having worked at industry leaders JCDecaux and Kinetic Worldwide in London, on global brands such as Apple, Jaguar Land Rover, Nike, Unilever and ABSA, Bianca has been at the forefront of OOH’s digital transformation. She has undertaken a complete redesign of what it means to drive active consumer journeys via a data-led approach, and now brings that global thinking to the local market.

    Commenting on her new role, Pianese said, "I've had the privilege of working with and drawing inspiration from a variety of industry guru's and iconic brands. Gaining both digital and DOOH experience at a strategic level. The industry is ever evolving towards a true Omnichannel environment. Vicinity Media being at the forefront of this movement in our market, is what excites me the most. I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic company. They are truly ‘ahead of their time’ and when the opportunity arose, I knew I had to take it!”

    Vicinity Media collect half a billion data points every month that inform where an audience is In Market and has True Intent for your product or service. And by integrating with South Africa’s leading DOOH and mobile media owners they can reach your audience on any relevant screen.

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
