Media powerhouse has joined the Vicinity Media team

Leading location technology and data business Vicinity Media are proud to announce that digital OOH marketing strategist Bianca Pianese has joined the team.

Vicinity’s vision is to use industry leading data to build and reach audiences across all digital media formats. Bianca’s appointment indicates that this vision is becoming a reality.Vicinity COO Neil Clarence comments,Bianca’s unique multi-national experience on client, media owner and media agency side has shaped her holistic and strategic approach. Having worked at industry leaders JCDecaux and Kinetic Worldwide in London, on global brands such as Apple, Jaguar Land Rover, Nike, Unilever and ABSA, Bianca has been at the forefront of OOH’s digital transformation. She has undertaken a complete redesign of what it means to drive active consumer journeys via a data-led approach, and now brings that global thinking to the local market.Commenting on her new role, Pianese said,Vicinity Media collect half a billion data points every month that inform where an audience isand hasfor your product or service. And by integrating with South Africa’s leading DOOH and mobile media owners they can reach your audience on any relevant screen.