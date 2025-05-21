Location Bank drives over R13m+ in revenue for a national automotive service provider

Location Bank has turbocharged the digital success of one of South Africa’s leading automotive service providers, delivering a game-changing R13m+ in revenue directly attributed to optimised Google Business Profiles (GBP). With over 100 locations nationwide, the client partnered with Location Bank to solve visibility challenges and reclaim market share through a full-funnel digital strategy built on reviews, local SEO, and mobile optimisation.

Tackling visibility challenges head-on

Faced with low online engagement, inconsistent GBP data, and underperforming locations, the client needed a bold strategy to drive real-world results. Location Bank rolled out an integrated solution that blended automation, local content, and competitor interception.

Key wins include:

360% YoY Review Growth : Via in-store QR codes, staff enablement, and automated prompts, positive sentiment increased to 97%, with 40% of branches gaining 50+ new reviews.



: Via in-store QR codes, staff enablement, and automated prompts, positive sentiment increased to 97%, with 40% of branches gaining 50+ new reviews. GBP Optimisation: Achieved 100% listing accuracy and a 17.27% CTR - over 4x the industry average - outperforming both Search Ads (4%) and Display (0.6%).



Consumer Insights : Analysed 600K+ monthly search behaviours to refine offerings, including the launch of tyre + alignment bundles and targeted high-margin content.



: Analysed 600K+ monthly search behaviours to refine offerings, including the launch of tyre + alignment bundles and targeted high-margin content. Mobile-First Strategy: With over 70% of traffic from mobile, Location Bank’s enhancements led to 1.15 million+ Google Maps searches and 402,000+ calls YTD - converting visibility into foot traffic and sales.

“We didn’t just improve online presence - we delivered measurable business outcomes,” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “This case proves that local SEO, done right, drives real revenue and lasting impact.”

To read more click here.



