    Marketing & Media Digital

    Location Bank drives over R13m+ in revenue for a national automotive service provider

    Issued by Location Bank
    21 May 2025
    Location Bank drives over R13m+ in revenue for a national automotive service provider

    Location Bank has turbocharged the digital success of one of South Africa’s leading automotive service providers, delivering a game-changing R13m+ in revenue directly attributed to optimised Google Business Profiles (GBP). With over 100 locations nationwide, the client partnered with Location Bank to solve visibility challenges and reclaim market share through a full-funnel digital strategy built on reviews, local SEO, and mobile optimisation.

    Tackling visibility challenges head-on

    Faced with low online engagement, inconsistent GBP data, and underperforming locations, the client needed a bold strategy to drive real-world results. Location Bank rolled out an integrated solution that blended automation, local content, and competitor interception.

    Key wins include:

    • 360% YoY Review Growth: Via in-store QR codes, staff enablement, and automated prompts, positive sentiment increased to 97%, with 40% of branches gaining 50+ new reviews.
    • GBP Optimisation: Achieved 100% listing accuracy and a 17.27% CTR - over 4x the industry average - outperforming both Search Ads (4%) and Display (0.6%).
    • Consumer Insights: Analysed 600K+ monthly search behaviours to refine offerings, including the launch of tyre + alignment bundles and targeted high-margin content.
    • Mobile-First Strategy: With over 70% of traffic from mobile, Location Bank’s enhancements led to 1.15 million+ Google Maps searches and 402,000+ calls YTD - converting visibility into foot traffic and sales.

    “We didn’t just improve online presence - we delivered measurable business outcomes,” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “This case proves that local SEO, done right, drives real revenue and lasting impact.”

    To read more click here.


    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
