    Marketing & Media Digital

    Year of excellence for Location Bank and our clients – major achievements and milestones

    Issued by Location Bank
    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    Location Bank, a leader in innovative location-based marketing solutions, is proud to announce its exceptional achievements in 2024. Over the past year, the company has redefined the marketing landscape, empowering brands to leverage the power of location data to drive customer engagement, enhance brand visibility, and maximise ROI.
    Year of excellence for Location Bank and our clients &#x2013; major achievements and milestones

    Throughout 2024, Location Bank has built on its reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, revolutionising how businesses connect with consumers in an increasingly digital and mobile-first world. With a suite of advanced tools, personalised targeting capabilities, and real-time analytics, the company has helped brands unlock unprecedented opportunities to engage with their customers at the right time, in the right place.

    Looking ahead to 2025

    As Location Bank enters 2025, the company is committed to continuing its innovation and leadership in the location-based marketing space. With an expanded suite of AI-driven tools, predictive analytics, and enhanced first features, Location Bank is poised to provide even greater value to businesses in the coming year.

    "2024 has been a transformative year for Location Bank, and we’re incredibly excited about what lies ahead," said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. "As the demand for personalised, location-driven marketing continues to grow, we are confident that our solutions will remain at the forefront of the industry, helping brands build deeper connections with their audiences."

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a leading provider of location-based marketing solutions that help brands optimise their customer engagement strategies using real-time geolocation data. By offering advanced targeting, analytics, and contextual advertising capabilities, Location Bank enables businesses to create more relevant, personalised experiences for consumers. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Location Bank is shaping the future of location-driven marketing.

    To view report click here


    Neil Clarence, Location Bank
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
