Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Jobs
- Designer Pretoria
- Digital Sales Account Manager - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Senior Digital Designer Johannesburg, Cape Town
- Digital and PR Content Writer - Agency Sandton
- City Editor: Cape Town Cape Town
- Head of Studio Cape Town
- Digital Media Lead - Programmatic and Social Johannesburg
- Digital Media Campaign Lead SEO Johannesburg
- Digital Graphic Designer Cape Town
Year of excellence for Location Bank and our clients – major achievements and milestones
Location Bank, a leader in innovative location-based marketing solutions, is proud to announce its exceptional achievements in 2024. Over the past year, the company has redefined the marketing landscape, empowering brands to leverage the power of location data to drive customer engagement, enhance brand visibility, and maximise ROI.
Throughout 2024, Location Bank has built on its reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, revolutionising how businesses connect with consumers in an increasingly digital and mobile-first world. With a suite of advanced tools, personalised targeting capabilities, and real-time analytics, the company has helped brands unlock unprecedented opportunities to engage with their customers at the right time, in the right place.
Looking ahead to 2025
As Location Bank enters 2025, the company is committed to continuing its innovation and leadership in the location-based marketing space. With an expanded suite of AI-driven tools, predictive analytics, and enhanced first features, Location Bank is poised to provide even greater value to businesses in the coming year.
"2024 has been a transformative year for Location Bank, and we’re incredibly excited about what lies ahead," said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. "As the demand for personalised, location-driven marketing continues to grow, we are confident that our solutions will remain at the forefront of the industry, helping brands build deeper connections with their audiences."
About Location Bank
Location Bank is a leading provider of location-based marketing solutions that help brands optimise their customer engagement strategies using real-time geolocation data. By offering advanced targeting, analytics, and contextual advertising capabilities, Location Bank enables businesses to create more relevant, personalised experiences for consumers. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Location Bank is shaping the future of location-driven marketing.
- Year of excellence for Location Bank and our clients – major achievements and milestones25 Feb 09:28
- Lost in Location campaign empowering users to improve digital map accuracy across major platforms28 Jan 09:22
- Location Bank empowers brands to stand out this Black Friday15 Nov 07:53
- See beyond the competition: Analyse, understand and compete30 Sep 10:53
- Empowering future generations – Location Bank creates online presence for 3,642 schools in Limpopo27 Sep 10:56