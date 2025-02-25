Marketing & Media Advertising
    Veralab and Dentsu Creative Italy celebrate imperfections with 'Perfectly Imperfect'

    Issued by Dentsu
    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    As the official skincare partner of 'Sanremo 2025', Italy’s most iconic music festival, for the third consecutive year, Veralab is launching an iconic and glamorous campaign across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital platforms, opening a new chapter in the communication of the beauty industry.
    The Italian company of skincare, makeup and fragrances, Veralab, and Dentsu Creative Italy are redefining the concept of beauty with 'Perfectly Imperfect', a new communication campaign that embraces imperfections as an essential part of who we are.

    Unveiled during the 75th edition of Sanremo Festival, Italy’s most iconic music festival, this campaign, developed by Dentsu Creative Italy, highlights the authenticity and humour of real life, transforming imperfections into unique traits. This is not a story about flaws, but about genuine people, imperfect in life, just as they are in their skin. After all, if no one is perfect, why should our skin be?

    Founded in 2016 by Cristina Fogazzi, known as 'Cynical Beautician' to her community, Veralab has always celebrated authenticity as a core value, bringing a a fresh and genuine approach to skincare.

    Together with the production company Casta Diva, this integrated campaign will be broadcast across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital channels. Embodying the brand’s DNA, it presents an iconic and glamorous narrative.

    Riccardo Fregoso, chair creative EMEA and CCO of Dentsu Italy says: “This campaign is a bold statement for the entire beauty industry, and as Dentsu Creative, we are proud to take this step forward alongside Veralab. We are talking about real beauty in an industry where it has never truly been possible before.”

    Together, Veralab and Dentsu Creative have crafted a campaign that challenges traditional beauty standards, blending authenticity and personality into a narrative that deeply resonates with real life.

    Credits

    Agency: Dentsu Creative Italy
    CEO: Emanuele Nenna
    Chair creative EMEA, CCO Italy: Riccardo Fregoso
    Executive creative director: Cinzia Caccia
    Creative director: Beatrice Pettinelli
    Creative progress director: Antonella Vicari
    Art director: Maria Meola
    Copywriter: Santiago Cancela
    Junior copywriter: Chiara Bardella
    Head of design: Laura Liguori
    Senior motion designer: Niccolò Frontini, Matteo Milone
    Motion designer: Silvia Sciotta
    Senior designer: Stefano Trolese
    Chief strategy officer: Niccolò Rigo
    Head of strategy: Federico Mancin
    Senior strategist: Rosa Sirico
    Strategist: Massimiliano Tarizzo
    Senior data strategist: Andrea Formisano
    Data strategist: Federica Tuccio
    Data analyst: Elena Somaschini
    Senior vice president: Alessia Oggiano
    Client service director: Chiara Tranquillino-Minerva
    Client supervisor: Alessia Stefanutti
    Client manager: Federica Bruno
    Programme manager: Chiara Lamera
    PR manager: Alessandro Turchi

    Production team

    Executive Producer & Managing Director Dentsu Creative Studios: Simona Della Porta
    Head of Production Dentsu Creative Studios: Francesca Castello
    Senior Freelance Producer: Maria Vittoria Ceresoli
    Production Company: Casta Diva
    Director & Photographer: Enea Colombi
    CEO: Fabio Nesi
    Chief Growth Officer: Giorgia Crepaldi
    Executive Producer: Carla Solaro di Monasterolo
    Line Producer: Mariella Grandi
    Producer: Elena Di Bella
    Production Manager: Anna Frandino
    DOP: Alessandro Ubaldi
    Scenography: Carlotta de Benedetti
    Stylist: Aurora Zaltieri
    Editor/Online: Guido Fonio
    Post Production Manager: Samanta Lategola
    Color Grade: Orash Rahnema

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
