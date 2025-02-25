Subscribe & Follow
Veralab and Dentsu Creative Italy celebrate imperfections with 'Perfectly Imperfect'
As the official skincare partner of 'Sanremo 2025', Italy’s most iconic music festival, for the third consecutive year, Veralab is launching an iconic and glamorous campaign across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital platforms, opening a new chapter in the communication of the beauty industry.
The Italian company of skincare, makeup and fragrances, Veralab, and Dentsu Creative Italy are redefining the concept of beauty with 'Perfectly Imperfect', a new communication campaign that embraces imperfections as an essential part of who we are.
Unveiled during the 75th edition of Sanremo Festival, Italy’s most iconic music festival, this campaign, developed by Dentsu Creative Italy, highlights the authenticity and humour of real life, transforming imperfections into unique traits. This is not a story about flaws, but about genuine people, imperfect in life, just as they are in their skin. After all, if no one is perfect, why should our skin be?
Founded in 2016 by Cristina Fogazzi, known as 'Cynical Beautician' to her community, Veralab has always celebrated authenticity as a core value, bringing a a fresh and genuine approach to skincare.
Together with the production company Casta Diva, this integrated campaign will be broadcast across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital channels. Embodying the brand’s DNA, it presents an iconic and glamorous narrative.
Riccardo Fregoso, chair creative EMEA and CCO of Dentsu Italy says: “This campaign is a bold statement for the entire beauty industry, and as Dentsu Creative, we are proud to take this step forward alongside Veralab. We are talking about real beauty in an industry where it has never truly been possible before.”
Together, Veralab and Dentsu Creative have crafted a campaign that challenges traditional beauty standards, blending authenticity and personality into a narrative that deeply resonates with real life.
Credits
Agency: Dentsu Creative Italy
CEO: Emanuele Nenna
Chair creative EMEA, CCO Italy: Riccardo Fregoso
Executive creative director: Cinzia Caccia
Creative director: Beatrice Pettinelli
Creative progress director: Antonella Vicari
Art director: Maria Meola
Copywriter: Santiago Cancela
Junior copywriter: Chiara Bardella
Head of design: Laura Liguori
Senior motion designer: Niccolò Frontini, Matteo Milone
Motion designer: Silvia Sciotta
Senior designer: Stefano Trolese
Chief strategy officer: Niccolò Rigo
Head of strategy: Federico Mancin
Senior strategist: Rosa Sirico
Strategist: Massimiliano Tarizzo
Senior data strategist: Andrea Formisano
Data strategist: Federica Tuccio
Data analyst: Elena Somaschini
Senior vice president: Alessia Oggiano
Client service director: Chiara Tranquillino-Minerva
Client supervisor: Alessia Stefanutti
Client manager: Federica Bruno
Programme manager: Chiara Lamera
PR manager: Alessandro Turchi
Production team
Executive Producer & Managing Director Dentsu Creative Studios: Simona Della Porta
Head of Production Dentsu Creative Studios: Francesca Castello
Senior Freelance Producer: Maria Vittoria Ceresoli
Production Company: Casta Diva
Director & Photographer: Enea Colombi
CEO: Fabio Nesi
Chief Growth Officer: Giorgia Crepaldi
Executive Producer: Carla Solaro di Monasterolo
Line Producer: Mariella Grandi
Producer: Elena Di Bella
Production Manager: Anna Frandino
DOP: Alessandro Ubaldi
Scenography: Carlotta de Benedetti
Stylist: Aurora Zaltieri
Editor/Online: Guido Fonio
Post Production Manager: Samanta Lategola
Color Grade: Orash Rahnema
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
