Veralab and Dentsu Creative Italy celebrate imperfections with 'Perfectly Imperfect'

As the official skincare partner of 'Sanremo 2025', Italy’s most iconic music festival, for the third consecutive year, Veralab is launching an iconic and glamorous campaign across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital platforms, opening a new chapter in the communication of the beauty industry.

The Italian company of skincare, makeup and fragrances, Veralab, and Dentsu Creative Italy are redefining the concept of beauty with 'Perfectly Imperfect', a new communication campaign that embraces imperfections as an essential part of who we are.

Unveiled during the 75th edition of Sanremo Festival, Italy’s most iconic music festival, this campaign, developed by Dentsu Creative Italy, highlights the authenticity and humour of real life, transforming imperfections into unique traits. This is not a story about flaws, but about genuine people, imperfect in life, just as they are in their skin. After all, if no one is perfect, why should our skin be?

Founded in 2016 by Cristina Fogazzi, known as 'Cynical Beautician' to her community, Veralab has always celebrated authenticity as a core value, bringing a a fresh and genuine approach to skincare.

Together with the production company Casta Diva, this integrated campaign will be broadcast across TV, cinema, radio, social media and digital channels. Embodying the brand’s DNA, it presents an iconic and glamorous narrative.

Riccardo Fregoso, chair creative EMEA and CCO of Dentsu Italy says: “This campaign is a bold statement for the entire beauty industry, and as Dentsu Creative, we are proud to take this step forward alongside Veralab. We are talking about real beauty in an industry where it has never truly been possible before.”

Together, Veralab and Dentsu Creative have crafted a campaign that challenges traditional beauty standards, blending authenticity and personality into a narrative that deeply resonates with real life.

