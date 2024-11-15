Marketing & Media Digital
    Location Bank empowers brands to stand out this Black Friday

    Issued by Location Bank
    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Centralised management of digital locations and online reputation maximises visibility and sales during the year’s biggest shopping event.
    Location Bank empowers brands to stand out this Black Friday

    As brands prepare for the intense competition of Black Friday, Location Bank, a martech leader in digital location and online reputation management, is providing businesses with the tools to elevate their digital presence and capture more customers.

    "Black Friday is an incredible opportunity for brands, but it requires more than just good deals," says Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. "Consumers need to find your brand easily, trust it, and have a seamless experience. That’s why we focus on giving businesses the centralised tools to manage their digital presence and online reputation across multiple platforms. We help brands make a powerful impression that drives conversions, whether it’s online or in-store."

    Why Optimising Your Digital Presence for Black Friday is Essential

    Rank tracking: Through consistent rank tracking, brands can monitor their position in search results, gain insights into what’s working, and adjust strategies to stay ahead of competitors.

    ROI-focused results: Location Bank’s solutions are designed to maximise your return on investment. Our ROI dashboard includes analytics such as potential sales, eCPM and ECPC giving marketing teams a clear understanding of the value of a professionally managed digital footprint.

    Location Bank empowers brands to stand out this Black Friday

    By tracking rankings vs competitors, optimising SEO, and centralising location management, we help ensure that your Black Friday efforts drive real, measurable results.

    Visibility across platforms: Keeping information accurate and up to date on platforms like Google, Apple Maps, and many other end points captures attention from consumers actively searching for deals. Centralised location management ensures consistent, real-time updates across multiple platforms.

    Localised SEO advantage: Optimised local listings improve your brand’s ranking in location-specific searches, driving foot traffic to physical stores and increasing conversions in specific areas.

    Location Bank’s competitor rank tracking provides brands with accurate insights into local performance, ensuring they stay visible where it counts. Our localised data helps brands fine-tune their strategies by region, transforming insights into targeted engagement and driving better results this Black Friday and beyond.

    Location Bank empowers brands to stand out this Black Friday

    "With Location Bank’s centralised digital presence and reputation management tools, brands are equipped to make a strong, lasting impression during Black Friday," adds Neil Clarence. "Our platform allows businesses to be proactive and agile, keeping them at the forefront of customers’ minds and ensuring every customer touchpoint is optimised to drive engagement and conversions."

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a technology-driven leader in centralised management of digital locations and online reputation. With a mission to help brands maximise their digital presence across every platform, Location Bank empowers businesses to maintain accurate information, optimise for local and mobile SEO, and manage reputation with ease.

    Location Bank supports brands in capturing more customers, building trust, and driving sales across digital touchpoints.

    For more information on how Location Bank can help your brand achieve its Black Friday goals, visit https://locationbank.co/.

    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
