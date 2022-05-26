Industries

Amazon opens doors to first physical clothing store

26 May 2022
Amazon's first brick-and-mortar clothing store, Amazon Style, opened in Los Angeles this week.

Source: Amazon
Source: Amazon

The store stocks a selection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories from well-known brand such as Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Levi's as well as from new and emerging designers.

Amazon Style doesn’t use the company's cashierless 'Just Walk Out' technoligy found in Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods locations, instead opting for Amazon’s Amazon One palm recognition service.

Amazon previously stated that the clothing store is built around personalisation, with machine learning algorithms producing tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop. As customers browse the store and scan items that catch their eye, Amazon can recommend picks just for them. For a more tailored experience, customers can share information like their style, fit and other preferences.



According to The Verge, each article of clothing inside the store features a QR code that customers can scan to curate a list of clothing they would like to try on in a fitting room or send straight to pick up for purchase. Another feature is that shoppers can pick clothes on Amazon.com, have them delivered to the store to try them on, and return an item right there if it isn’t to their liking.

Amazon Style fitting rooms include touchscreens where customers can continue to shop. Using the touchscreen, they can rate items to get new picks in real time and request more styles and sizes to be delivered to their fitting room closet in just minutes.

Source: Amazon
Source: Amazon

In addition to Amazon Style’s selection of items available for in-store purchase, customers can easily find and shop more styles online.

According to Amazon, the fashion store offers more selection than a traditional store of its size, without requiring customers to sift through racks to find the right colour, size and fit. Instead, Amazon Style features display items, in an effort to bring more looks and less clutter to in-store shopping.

"Amazon Style is designed to help customers discover looks they’ll love through a personalised and convenient shopping experience using advanced technology and world-class operations, and our team of employees is dedicated to helping customers find looks they love and feel great in," Amazon said in a statement.

Let's do Biz