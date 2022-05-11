Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

Ogilvy EMEA chairman Paul O'Donnell announces retirement, ending distinguished 4-decade career at Ogilvy

Ogilvy has announced that Paul O'Donnell, chairman of Ogilvy EMEA, will be retiring after 37 years with the agency. Throughout his tenure, O'Donnell has held a range of leadership positions spanning clients, geographies, and businesses.