Meta opens its first physical retail store, Meta Store

CNBC reports that Meta is taking the next step in its evolution away from being an ad-supported social network to a hardware-driven tech company for the metaverse age, with the opening of its first-ever retail store.
The move comes as the tech-giant bets on the metaverse age and looks to "expose consumers to Meta products, which you really have to experience to understand," insists the head of its first store.
According to Meta, consumers will be able to get a hands-on experience with all its hardware products.
Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store, says that the store is designed to expose consumers to Meta’s products, which you really have to experience to understand.
“The store is essential for us to be another touchpoint for the consumer,” Gilliard said. “What we will learn from this store will help inform if we continue to do more of these, but what we’re really looking for is the ability to tell a story and to get the feedback from the consumer.”
Through interactive demos, you can make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal, learn how Ray-Ban Stories can help you stay present with the world around you, and explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo.
CNET reports that Meta hopes that as more people try out these gadgets in the store, they'll understand why CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the metaverse is the successor to the mobile internet.
"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it," says Gilliard. "If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store.'"