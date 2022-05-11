Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

MegaVision MediaOgilvy South AfricaBrandReserveBusiness and Arts South AfricaAfriGISHelmDUKETalkwalkerDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorOrnicoHavas JohannesburgeatbigfishEntravision 365 DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Marketing Manager Lephalale
  • Art Director / Designer Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Polokwane
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Meta opens its first physical retail store, Meta Store

    11 May 2022
    Meta has officially opened the doors to its first-ever physical retail store in Burlingame, California.
    Source:
    Source: about.fb.com
    CNBC reports that Meta is taking the next step in its evolution away from being an ad-supported social network to a hardware-driven tech company for the metaverse age, with the opening of its first-ever retail store.

    The move comes as the tech-giant bets on the metaverse age and looks to "expose consumers to Meta products, which you really have to experience to understand," insists the head of its first store.

    According to Meta, consumers will be able to get a hands-on experience with all its hardware products.

    Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store, says that the store is designed to expose consumers to Meta’s products, which you really have to experience to understand.


    “The store is essential for us to be another touchpoint for the consumer,” Gilliard said. “What we will learn from this store will help inform if we continue to do more of these, but what we’re really looking for is the ability to tell a story and to get the feedback from the consumer.”

    Through interactive demos, you can make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal, learn how Ray-Ban Stories can help you stay present with the world around you, and explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo.

    CNET reports that Meta hopes that as more people try out these gadgets in the store, they'll understand why CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the metaverse is the successor to the mobile internet.

    "Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it," says Gilliard. "If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store.'"
    NextOptions
    Read more: Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, metaverse

    Related

    Source: © Linkedin Kyle Ranally, Global Vertical Insights Marketing strategist, Meta (formerly Facebook), New York
    #EcomAfrica: Today's CX lays the foundation of the future shopping experience7 hours ago
    Image source: Aleksandr Ovcharenko –
    The importance and advantages of patents in the metaverse2 days ago
    WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches
    WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches2 days ago
    Source: © Sean Prior
    WPP and Epic Games partnership to accelerate metaverse for brands6 May 2022
    Source: © eweek
    Big Tech advertising accounts for 6% of global ad spend5 May 2022
    Source: © hubspot For brands to be successful in the Metaverse they need the creative talent of advertising agencies coupled with the innovation of tech companies.
    Happy Friday, Carver Media join forces to decode the metaverse4 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz