Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company

Local media agency Connect, an M&C Saatchi Group South Africa company, has been appointed as the agency of choice across the portfolio of Spur Corporation brands - including Spur Steak Ranches, Rocomamas, Panarottis and John Dory's.

L to R: Martin MacGregor, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s media partner; Rita Nel, partner at Connect and Marvin Kgasoane, MD at M&C Saatchi Connect

Connect prides itself in delivering strategically aligned, creative media strategies and solutions that elevate their client’s brand presence in the minds of South African consumers.“Winning a portfolio of brands that are as loved and hold as much heritage within the South African market is very exciting for us. We feel that an authentic connection was made with the Spur Marketing team and we can’t wait to get involved,” says Martin MacGregor, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s media partner.The media team behind the pitch looks forward to implementing an innovative approach that includes showing up in interesting spaces using a bespoke media stack that reaches both existing and new audiences.“Each brand has a distinctive personality, and a distinct customer segment and we are very excited to explore strategic ways to bring these brands to the spaces where their customers play, and vice versa,” adds Marvin Kgasoane, managing director of Connect Johannesburg.The diverse personalities of the brands within the Spur Corporation portfolio provides an exciting creative challenge for the Connect team. More than simple media buying and placement, the agency will be presented with the opportunity to devise holistic strategies that speak to the individual objectives of each brand, as well as the diverse audiences who have built loyalty for their favourite restaurants.“Not one of the Spur Corporation’s brands will have the same media strategy, which is extremely exciting for us,” says Rita Nel, Partner at Connect. “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase our unique approach to client needs, using every available data signal to create tailored media stacks for each brand that amplify them in their different demographic markets.”Spur Corporation operates a franchise-based business model with individual restaurants owned and managed by independent, entrepreneurial franchisees who trade through over 600 outlets across South Africa, the rest of Africa and Mauritius. Their restaurants provide a warm, family-friendly environment with a social atmosphere that allows customers of all ages to relax and enjoy their generous, value-for-money portions of great tasting food.“When making the decision to choose Connect as our media agency partner, we went back to our vision of passionate people growing great brands,” says Etienne Ralphs, group marketing manager at Spur Corporation.“We wanted to be sure that the agency we partnered with are the best partners in these challenging times. We believe that Connect has more than the right amount of passion, coupled with the strategic expertise and innovative tools to identify engagement opportunities in exactly the right places to reach our diverse markets and allow us to continue to sustainably grow our great iconic brands.”